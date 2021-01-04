'Stalin will never become Tamil Nadu CM, my supporters won't allow it': MK Alagiri

Large crowds showed up for a meeting held by the ousted DMK leader, who is also Stalin's brother, in Madurai on Sunday.

Ousted DMK leader MK Alagiri on Sunday announced to a large gathering of his supporters that party chief MK Stalin will never become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. He claimed that his supporters will not allow this to happen and that Stalin will forever remain only a 'future' CM. The leader, whose next political move is being heavily speculated ahead of the Assembly elections, however remained cryptic about the possibility of starting his own party.

The former DMK leader had met his supporters in Madurai district to discuss his next political step and glean what kind of support he could command. Several political observers commented on social media about the large crowds that filled the event space for the meeting even though it has been seven years since Alagiri actively took part in state politics.

At the end of the meeting, after hearing several supporters encourage him to start his own party, the leader merely said, “I may or may not announce a good decision. Whether it is a good decision or a bad decision, you must accept it. I can't tell if I am starting a party or not starting one and whether it will be soon or later. It can be like this or like that.”

While remaining cryptic about his next political move, the senior leader elaborated on his contribution to the DMK and the support he had lent his brother Stalin in the last two decades. He claimed that he had been betrayed and that Stalin could never be compared to Karunanidhi.

Alagiri said at the meeting that Stalin had first been made treasurer of the DMK on his recommendation to the then DMK chief Karunanidhi. He claimed that his younger brother had been jealous of his elevation to south zone secretary.

"I had even told Stalin that after appa (Karunanidhi), you will become party chief and Chief Minister," said Alagiri. "But I don't know why he betrayed me," he added.

The former DMK leader said that he had never lusted for any position in the party. He alleged that he was sidelined and expelled due to a conspiracy hatched due to jealousy.

"You can never become anything more than the 'future CM'. You will never become the CM. I don't want to become the CM but you will definitely never become. My supporters will definitely not allow this," he said, referring to Stalin.

Alagiri had waited for several weeks for word from the DMK over the possibility of his rejoining the party before giving up and holding a meeting with his supporters in Madurai.