Stalin hits out at TN govt as RTI query reveals state has highest vaccine wastage

As per data shared by the Union government in an RTI reply, Tamil Nadu reported the highest vaccine wastage at 12.10% till April 11.

news Politics

DMK president MK Stalin expressed his dissatisfaction over the explanation given by the AIADMK-led government in Tamil Nadu for emerging as the state with highest vaccine wastage in the country. At a time when there is a shortage, Tamil Nadu has wasted 12.10% of all vaccine doses, he said. In a statement, the DMK president also accused the BJP government of grappling with the pandemic situation due to lack of transparency and for leaving the state government bewildered.

He questioned the Union government for exporting 9,200 metric tonnes of oxygen to foreign countries and diverting 45 tonnes meant for Tamil Nadu without allegedly even informing officials of the state government. "It appears like Modi sees only elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. The PM campaigned for being an able leader but can he fail like this?" Stalin asked.

The DMK president accused the AIADMK government of wanting to spend additional sums of money to purchase RT-PCR kits from Brazil. He said, "When Indian companies are ready to give RT-PCR kits at a nominal rate, why is the AIADMK-led government showing interest to buy from Brazil?" he asked.

The statement of the DMK chief follows an RTI response on Tuesday that said Tamil Nadu stood first in vaccine wastage in the country. As per data shared by the Union government in an RTI reply, Tamil Nadu reported the highest vaccine wastage at 12.10% till April 11, followed by Haryana at 9.74% and Punjab with 8.12% wastage.

On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijayabaskar said, “Our main aim is to make everyone take the vaccine and wastage is secondary. We will definitely try to reduce the wastage and we have given instructions to nurses. The vaccine wastage will eventually reduce once we start vaccinating people above 18 years.”

On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu recorded 11,681 new cases of coronavirus and 53 deaths. Of the total fresh cases, Chennai reported 3,750 cases followed by Chengalpattu with 947 patients testing positive for the virus.