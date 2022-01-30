Stalin cautions DMK cadres against ‘BJP’s communalism’ ahead of local body polls

In a social media post on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary, Stalin also said that there “must be no place for Godse’s heirs and their evil ideas.”

news Politics

In a letter addressed to DMK cadres ahead of local body polls to be held on February 19, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the BJP has been propagating a “politics of destruction”. He added that when cadres were out campaigning, they must remind people that “the BJP is sowing seeds of communalism in the minds of Tamil people who are peacefully co-existing. They are in a hurry to propagate such politics. Tamil Nadu is unique because there will be no place for communalism ever in the state.”

He also urged the cadres to “talk about the DMK's Dravidian model that is based on self-respect, social justice, anti-caste thinking and religious unity.” Stalin further said that local body polls are the foundation of democracy and that they are the means through which the state government’s schemes reach the public.

In the wake of the death by suicide of 17-year-old Thanjavur student Lavanya, there have been incidents of communalism and anti-Christian sentiments. The BJP and the girl’s family have been alleging that an attempt at forced conversion was the reason Lavanya took her life. Villagers of Michaelpatti, where the Christian school is located, had complained to the district collector earlier this week about “unknown outsiders attempting to cause communal disharmony” in their village. On January 24, a church inside a Coimbatore school was vandalised and three members of the Hindu Munnani Katchi were arrested.

As today (January 30) marks the death anniversary of Gandhi, the chief minister urged every citizen to take a vow that “there would be no place in India for the heirs of [Nathuram] Godse and their evil ideas,” in a Facebook and Twitter post.

Incidentally, in Coimbatore today, a memorial gathering at Sivananda Colony was interrupted by police for mentioning Godse. The gathering was headed by G Ramakrishnan, a politburo member of the CPI(M). Members of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhagam (TPDK) and Student Federation of India (SFI) were also participating. In the oath that was taken, the RSS was referred to as a “terrorist organisation” that spread “caste and religious hate politics” and “had shot to death Mahatma Gandhi”. In a video sent to TNM, the police are seen stopping the oath-taking, following which an argument broke out between the organisers and the police. The mike was seized and the meeting was dispersed.