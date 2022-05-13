SS Rajamouli’s RRR gears up for OTT release

The period drama hit the big screens on March 24 this year, and had a whopping run at the box office.

Director SS Rajamouli’s recently released period drama RRR, starring actors Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt in the lead, is gearing up for Over-the-top (OTT ) release. Streaming platform ZEE5 announced on May 12 that the film will be streaming on the platform from May 20. The film had a whopping run at the box office following its theatrical release on March 24 this year.

Sharing the announcement with fans, ZEE5 Telugu tweeted, “The much-awaited confirmation you all have been waiting for ... @ssrajamouli's Rise Roar Revolt - The Massive #RRR World Digital Premiere 20th May on #ZEE5.” A trailer was also released on May 13. “20th May witness the World Digital Premiere of #RRR! Fire and Water coming together as a FORCE, a never like before experience straight to your home.#ZEE5 exclusive trailer of The biggest collaboration in Indian cinema!” the tweet read.

The film will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on the platform, with a Hindi version coming soon. The blockbuster also starred Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, and others, and was produced on a large scale by DVV Danayya. MM Keeravaani composed the film's music.

The film stars Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju and Alia Bhatt as Seetha. The latter made her Tollywood debut with this project. Speaking about the film at the trailer launch event, Jr NTR said, “As an actor, for me, Rajamouli is one director who has always satisfied my thirst to do something new. He is one of the very few directors who has tickled that part in me. It is not about the films that he does with me but in general also when we discuss films,” he said.

The 38-year-old actor further added, "He has been a close friend in my life. So, when I discuss scripts, he is this person in my life who pushes me to get out of my comfort zone. And being part of RRR has opened up a lot of doors for me as an actor. I am happy to have accepted it.”

