Rajamouli pushes me to get out of my comfort zone: Jr NTR at RRR trailer launch

The film's director SS Rajamouli was also in attendance at the trailer launch event that took place on December 9 in Mumbai.

Tollywood star Jr NTR said that his much-awaited film RRR, with director SS Rajamouli, has opened a lot of doors for him as an actor. He was speaking during an event held in Mumbai to release the trailer of the movie on Thursday, December 9. The Telugu period film narrates a fictional tale about two freedom fighters in the early 20th century – Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem, played by Jr NTR.

RRR reunites Rajamouli with Jr NTR, with whom he had started his journey as a director in 2001 with Student No.1. The director then worked with the actor on films such as the action drama Simhadri (2003) and the fantasy action comedy Yamadonga, which were both blockbusters. When asked if he believes Rajamouli is the perfect director to do a pan-India film, Jr NTR told reporters that the filmmaker has always pushed him out of his comfort zone.

"An actor should not be comfortable. As an actor, for me, Rajamouli is one director who has always satisfied my thirst to do something new. He is one of the very few directors who has tickled that part in me. It is not about the films that he does with me but in general also when we discuss films,” he said. The 38-year-old actor further added, "He has been a close friend in my life. So, when I discuss scripts, he is this person in my life who pushes me to get out of my comfort zone. And being part of RRR has opened up a lot of doors for me as an actor. I am happy to have accepted it.”

Besides Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the film also stars actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in important roles. Both the actors attended the trailer launch event which took place at Mumbai on Thursday, December 9. Speaking at the event, director SS Rajamouli told reporters that he is not worried about audiences making comparisons between RRR and the hit Baahubali franchise.

"There are a lot of people obviously expecting the same kind of film after Baahubali. But we can't keep making the same kind of films again and again. I am aware of the expectations but I will be banking more on the story, the characters, the relationship between the characters and the emotional high we get while watching them. Also, any section of the audience that comes to the theatres (based on) the trailer or previous track records or hero's images (that) will only help to bring them back to theatres. But the moment they come, then within two-three minutes into the film they will be watching what the film (RRR) is and not what we did before," Rajamouli told reporters at the trailer launch event in Mumbai.

The event began with team RRR observing a minutes' silence over the tragic death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and 11 other people on board an Indian Air Force helicopter, which crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.