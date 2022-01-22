SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR gets tentative release dates

SS Rajamouli's much-awaited period action film RRR will now make its debut in theatres on March 18 or April 28, the makers announced on Friday, January 21. In a statement posted on the film's official Twitter handle, the makers said that they have also booked the April 28 date in case the movie gets postponed once again.

"If the pandemic situation in the country gets better and all theatres open up to operate at full capacity, we are ready to release on 18th March 2022. Otherwise, 'RRR' Movie will release on 28th April 2022," the team said. The Telugu-language film headlined by south stars Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr is produced by DVV Entertainments. The pan-Indian project is scheduled to release in five languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. It marks actor Alia Bhatt’s Telugu debut.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn will also be making his Tollywood debut with RRR. He has been roped in for an extended cameo. Earlier in the beginning of 2022, the makers had announced the decision to defer the release of the magnum opus six days ahead of the arrival of RRR in cinema halls after a surge in coronavirus cases across the country.

The film was slated to release on January 7 this year. But ahead of the release, the makers of RRR shared the announcement about postponement of its release on January 1, and wrote: “Inspite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema, and at the right time, WE WILL (sic).”

The team had even kickstarted the grand promotional activities which were being carried out across India. RRR has been postponed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic since 2020. RRR is a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century -- Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (NTR Jr).