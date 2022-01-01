RRR release date postponed yet again

Other big-budget films like Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Bheemla Nayak’ and Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ had been postponed to avoid a box-office clash with ‘RRR’ during Sankranthi.

The makers of the much-anticipated Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt starrer RRR announced on Twitter on January 1 that the release of the film is being postponed to a later date. The SS Rajamouli directorial was initially scheduled for theatrical release on January 7. Sharing the announcement on January 1, the makers wrote: “Inspite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema, and at the right time, WE WILL (sic).”

The postponement of release has come as a shock to many since the release of other big-budget projects which were initially slated to hit the big screens during Sankranthi such as Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s Bheemla Nayak and Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, were postponed to avoid a clash at the box-office.

RRR is a period drama film that narrates a fictional tale about two freedom fighters in the early 20th century – Komaram Bheem, played by Jr NTR and Allu Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan. Alia Bhatt and British actor Olivia Morris have been roped in to play the female leads, while other prominent actors like Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani will also be seen in pivotal roles. RRR is set to release in five languages – Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Bankrolled by DVV Danayya, the film has music by composer MM Keeravani. The release of the film was delayed several times amid the pandemic. The makers of the film revealed at the trailer launch event earlier that the film will be available to watch on OTT platform only after at least 90 days from the theatrical release. Over-the-top platforms Zee5 and Netflix own the post-theatrical digital streaming rights of RRR in various languages. The film marks Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn’s debut in Telugu.

The film has not just gained momentum in India, but has also garnered traction from the international audience. The makers posted a picture of the RRR poster being featured in New York’s Times Square.

Owing to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi and Maharashtra, the makers of Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey also postponed the release date of their movie, three days before it was to arrive in cinema halls on December 31.

Following a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the emergence of the Omicron variant, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Tuesday, December 28, declared a yellow alert in the state which led to shut down of schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms. On December 30, the Producers Guild of India urged the Delhi government to permit the functioning of theatres. A delegation of Multiplex Association of India (MAI) members met Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on the same day, to request his intervention in allowing cinema halls to reopen in the national capital.

Earlier on December 24, the Maharashtra government had also issued guidelines which required theatres to operate at a maximum of 50% capacity. With more than ten ministers and at least 20 MLAs in Maharashtra testing positive for coronavirus so far, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Saturday, January 1 that strict restrictions might be clamped if the new COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state.

