SRM Institute of Science and Technology releases engineering rank list

The institute had cancelled the entrance examination for engineering courses due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

news Education

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) released the rank list for admissions into undergraduate engineering programmes offered in its multiple campuses across the country. The institute had cancelled its engineering entrance exam due to COVID-19 pandemic and had announced that admissions will be based on the marks scored by the candidates in their Class 12 board exams.

According to a press statement issued by SRMIST on Monday, a total of 1.36 lakh candidates had applied for admission to the engineering programmes this year. Online counselling will be conducted for students in the top 50,000 ranks and the details will be sent to the students separately, the statement said. The students will be allocated seats in the instituteâ€™s campuses in Kattankulathur, Vadapalani and Ramapuram in Chennai, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Sikkim.

The top 10 ranks in the list went to students from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. These students will be awarded a 100% fee waiver, the release added.

The institute usually conducts admissions to engineering programmes based on an entrance examination, SRMJEEE. However, this year, SRMJEEE was cancelled owing to the multiple issues caused by the lockdown prompted by COVID-19. Following this, SRMIST announced that the admissions will be based on the marks secured by the candidates in their class 12 board exams or Pre-University College exams in Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry and Biology. Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) also cancelled its engineering entrance examination due to COVID-19 lockdown and had announced that admissions will be conducted based on Class 12 board exam marks.

Students and parents can contact SRMIST at these numbers and email IDs for further details and clarifications: +91 [044] 27455510, 47437500, admissions.india@srmist.edu.in . More details are available on the instituteâ€™s website.