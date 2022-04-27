Sri Ram Sene man calls for boycott of Muslim jewellers, BJP MLC slams communal remark

Senior BJP leader and MLC AH Vishwanath urged the government to take strict action against “extra-constitutional forces” calling for such a boycott.

As communal tension has gripped parts of Karnataka over the last few weeks, Hindutva organisation Sri Ram Sene recently called for a boycott of Muslim traders and businessmen in the state. A BJP MLC has slammed the remarks made by Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik and asked the government to take action against such ‘extra-constitutional forces’ calling for boycotts based on religion.

Muthalik had called for those celebrating the festival of Akshaya Tritiya — considered to be an auspicious time to purchase jewellery — to not buy gold jewellery from Muslim traders. Muthalik claimed that the money used to buy jewellery at Muslim-run shops will “reach organisations working against Hindus” based in Kerala, and that “money will help them commit more atrocities on Hindus in Kerala. He told people that on the upcoming occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, “buy jewellery only from shops owned by Hindus.” The festival will be celebrated on May 3 this year.

Reacting to the Sri Ram Sene chief’s remarks, senior BJP leader and MLC AH Vishwanath slammed the communal remark and urged the Chief Minister to take action against such “extra-constitutional forces.”

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Monday, April 25, the BJP MLC said, “Is this Pramod Muthalik’s government? RSS or VHP’s government? The government should be for the people. Is it Muthalik who runs the government? [In that case] it would be a disgrace to democracy.”

He also urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to intervene and take action against these groups, adding that they should be put on trial. Slamming the government for its alleged inaction over curbing communal slate-ups, Vishwanath said, “The CM is also of this opinion. But the government is giving [these groups] many opportunities. That there are so many extra-constitutional forces operating in the state, who should be ashamed of it?”

