Sreesanth to make Marathi debut with ‘Mumbaicha Vada Pav’

The cricketer-turned-actor’s Marathi debut is directed by two Malayali filmmakers.

Flix Film

Two filmmakers from the Malayalam film industry, filmmaker and producer PK Ashokan and ad filmmaker Meharali Poilungal Ismail, are all set to direct a Marathi film titled Mumbaicha Vada Pav. Interestingly, cricketer-turned-actor S Sreesanth has bagged the lead role in it.

The directors are planning to rope in some top actors from the Malayalam and the Marathi film industries to make cameo appearances in the film. Plans on to commence the shooting of this flick during the first week of April and the groundwork for it is currently on. The directors have marked locations in Pune and Nasik where a major part of Mumbaicha Vada Pav will be shot.

After his career in cricket came to an abrupt end, Sreesanth made his acting debut with the Bollywood flick Aksar 2 in 2017. It was a sequel to the hit movie Aksar. The film, written and directed by Ananth Mahadevan, starred Zareen Khan, Gautam Rode, Abhinav Shukla, Mohit Madaan, and Lillete Dubey in important roles. Following this, he made his debut in a Malayalam film the same year, with the film Team 5. Directed by Suresh Govind, the film had Sreesanth and Nikki Galrani in the lead roles. It was later dubbed in Tamil and Telugu.

Sreesanth was last seen in the Kannada movie Kempe Gowda 2. The film, directed by debutant Shankar Gowda, starred Komal Kumar and Rishika Sharma in the lead roles with Sreesanth and Yogesh in pivotal roles.

Sreesanth’s Hindi debut came in 2019 with the film Cabaret.

