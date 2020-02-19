From ‘Pattas’ to ‘Avane Srimannarayana’, here are the latest south films now online

While some popular films from the 1980s and 90s have now been added to Amazon Prime, a good number of new releases are also available online.

Soon after South Korean film Parasite directed by Bong Joon Ho took home four Academy Awards including Best Picture just weeks ago, a 1999 Tamil film was brought to the limelight from obscurity by devout Tamil fans who compared similarities between the two films. This sudden buzz around Vijay’s Minsara Kanna has now ensured the film’s release on Amazon Prime UK and it may not be long before it finds its way to Amazon Prime Video India as well.

There have been a good number of new releases on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video India so far, some just weeks after the films’ release. While Fazil’s Aniyathipraavu (1997), Mani Ratnam’s Mouna Ragam (1986) and Bharathiraja’s Karuthamma (1994) have now been added to Amazon Prime, here are the latest films that you can stream online.

Tamil

Pattas (Amazon Prime)

Starring Dhanush and Sneha in the lead, this film released last month for Pongal. Directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar, Pattas saw Dhanush play dual roles as father and son. With martial arts at its core, the film received mixed reviews from critics upon release.

Hero (Amazon Prime)

Sivakarthikeyan donned a cape for this film that released last December. Directed by PS Mithran, who is known for his thrillers, Hero also starred Abhay Deol, marking the Bollywood actor’s debut in Tamil. The film, however, failed to impress audiences.

Enai Noki Paayum Thota (Amazon Prime)

After several delays, this film had finally hit the screens on November 29 last year and is now available to stream on Amazon Prime. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, this romantic thriller has Dhanush and Megha Akash in the lead. GVM’s heavy use of the voiceover received mixed response. While the film did not stray much from the director’s standard template, it was termed his most stylish film yet.

Thambi (Netflix)

Starring Karthi, Jyotika and Sathyaraj in lead roles, this thriller by Jeethu Joseph released on December 20. Karthi and Jyotika play siblings in this film and their performances were appreciated by many. While Thambi had shades of Jeethu’s most successful film, Drishyam, it was made interesting with its unexpected plot twists.

Sillu Karupatti (Netflix)

This Tamil anthology film had four parts, all based on the common theme of love. Directed by Halitha Shameem, it starred Samuthirakani, Sunainaa, Manikandan K, Nivedhithaa Sathish, Kravmaga Sreeram, Leela Samson, Sara Arjun and Rahul in lead roles. The film stayed true to its light-hearted genre and was welcomed by the audience.

Telugu

Mathu Vadalara (Amazon Prime)

Directed by Ritesh Rana, this film’s main character suffers from a rare medical disorder called hypersomnia. Although it released without much fanfare, Mathu Vadalara has gained good recognition from many. The film keeps you glued with its intense plot.

Malayalam

Mamangam (Amazon Prime)

Starring Mammootty in the lead, this period drama is based on the lives of suicide squad warriors in feudal Kerala. Directed by M Padmakumar, Mamangam was reportedly one of the most expensive films to ever be made in the Malayalam film industry. Upon its release, the film was panned by critics for its under-explored writing and presentation.

Thrissur Pooram (Amazon Prime)

This Jayasurya starrer directed by Rajesh Mohanan released last December. While the film hoped to cash in on ‘mass’ elements, that backfired due to its predictable plot.

Kannada

Avane Srimannarayana (Amazon Prime)

A fantasy adventure-comedy, Avane Srimannarayana is directed by Sachin Ravi, marking his directorial debut. Starring Rakshit Shetty in the lead, this film scored big with its witty screenplay and tightly scripted plot.