Sreelekha IPS has to be questioned, Kerala govt to HC

The video recently released by former DGP Sreelekha in support of actor Dileep has been cited as a reason for the extension of time.

news Kerala Actor Assault Case

The prosecution in the Kerala actor assault case has sought three more weeks to complete the further investigation in the actor assault case citing claims made by former Director General of Police R Sreelekha through her YouTube channel recently. Sreelekha on her YouTube channel ‘Sasneham Sreelekha’, through a video aired on July 10, claimed that Dileep was innocent and accused the police of acting under the pressure exerted by the media.

“It is submitted that R Sreelekha IPS, a former Director General of Police made some serious allegations against the findings of the investigation agency especially with respect to the accused 8, Dileep Gopalakrishnan on July 10, 2022 through her 'YouTube channel. She has specifically alleged that the accused in the case is innocent and falsely implicated,” said a petition filed in the trial court under section 482 of the CrPC on July 13 seeking extension of time.

The prosecution has stated that as she was the DGP of Prisons when Dileep was in judicial custody, her revelations needed to be verified. The court had earlier provided time till July 15, 2022 for the investigation officers to complete the case.

Sreelekha, in her video, also stated that the photographs seized by the investigation agency in which Dileep and Pulsar Suni are seen at the set of Malayalam film ‘Georgettante Pooram’ was a photoshopped one. She also alleged that the mobile phone used by Pulsar Suni in jail was supplied by the police in order to concoct evidence. The petition said Sreelekha has contradicted many findings of the investigating agency.

“As the time limit granted by the court ends on July 15, 2022, the investigation agency requires further breathing time,” the petition said, seeking an extension by three weeks. The prosecution submitted that except for the receipt of the results of forensic examination of handwritings and voice samples all other steps of investigation have been completed and the draft final report is under preparation.

The prosecution also stated, in their petition, that a total of 138 witnesses have been recorded and 269 documents have been seized so far as part of the investigation. Ten voice samples have also been sent for FSL examination.