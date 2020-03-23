Spike in COVID-19 cases in Kerala, 28 test positive on Monday

The Chief Minister said that Kasaragod district which has 38 cases will be under full lockdown,.

Kerala will be on lockdown, with 28 new cases of COVID-19 being reported in the state on Monday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 95. The lockdown will continue till March 31, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Of the 28 new cases, 19 are in Kasaragod district, five in Kannur, two in Ernakulam and one each in Pathanamthitta and Thrissur. Twenty five of them have come from Dubai and the rest are primary contacts according to the CM. Kerala however has tested more people than any other state in India. At least 4,291 samples were sent for testing till Monday, out of which 2987 have come back negative.

The CM has ensured that all essential items will be made available. However, all state borders will be closed and there shall be no public transport. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses and private buses will stop all services immediately. However, private vehicles could move on the road. The lockdown would also mean that people cannot dine in restaurants but home delivery will be allowed.

Water, electricity, telecom, essential food and medicine services will be ensured to the public, the CM said.

Camps will be prepared for migrant labourers in the state who are facing a job crisis these days, he said. They will also be given medical examinations and provided food.

For those under quarantine, food and other items will be provided at home (only for families who need that service).

There will be stricter regulations in Kasaragod district since the most number of cases have been found there, a total of 38 cases till Monday. The CM warned that people should not get out of their houses unnecessarily, and that there will be arrest if that happens.

Those breaking quarantine would also face strict action, said Pinarayi Vijayan. “Their phone details will be taken from the telecom service providers. We will be able to know if they move out. Neighbours of such people can also help officials,” he said.

It is also important to sterilise currency notes and coins, the Chief Minister said.

One person who was under treatment has been discharged. There are now 64,321 people under observation, 63,937 in home quarantine and 383 in hospitals. More than 120 people were admitted today.