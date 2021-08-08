'Not another Baahubali': Mahesh Babu to TNM on his film with Rajamouli

Ahead of Mahesh Babuâ€™s birthday on August 9, he talks about his future projects, looks back on the last year and has a special message for his fans.

Flix Tollywood

The past year has not been easy on anyone. Looking back on it, how was your experience?

Itâ€™s been a time to reflect and learn about many things. It has also been a blessing in disguise because I got to spend quality time with my family, especially my father, my wife and two children which I would not have got otherwise, given my work schedule and the kidsâ€™ school timings.

I know. But still, to be cooped up together for so long isnâ€™t the easiest of situations to be in, right?

I know. Itâ€™s not been easy for any of us. But all in all itâ€™s been good for me. It was a break none of us expected and Iâ€™ve tried to make the most of it.

And are you optimistic about the coming months?

Iâ€™m a very positive person and I only look at the situation with the hope that things will get better if we all follow the protocols and guidelines given by the authorities. Also, vaccines are a big confidence booster for us and I really hope that our country and the rest of the world is vaccinated in order to go back to our normal lives soon .

Do you see your next release Sarkaru Vaari Paata making it to theatres?

Yes, it will make it to the theatres on January 13, in time for Sankranthi, I am confident about that. Weâ€™ve all suffered enough. We need a break. My films are made for the big screen and that I will never take away from my fans. I respect the Over-the-top (OTT) platform. But that is a separate entity. Itâ€™s the movie theatre where I meet my fans. We have a pact.

Tell us about your forthcoming films?

I have Sarkaru Vaari Paata coming out in January 2022, followed by a film by Trivikram Srinivas. Then I have Rajamouli garuâ€™s film

Everyone wants to know what you plan to do with SS Rajamouli, another Baahubali?

I know everyone is curious, damn curious. Even I am (he laughs). Itâ€™s too early to talk about the project. But I can tell you, it will be very special. But no, not another Baahubali.

What is your advice to your fans during these trying times?

Iâ€™d just like to say to all those reading this that this has been a difficult time for all of us and we are all in this together. We will come out stronger and we will win this fight together if we follow the guidelines of our authorities. Please wear a mask at all times. We have to always remember that weâ€™re going to have to learn to live with this new virus in a way where we are all safe. We have to protect our loved ones from the virus in any way we can. The virus isnâ€™t going away anytime soon.

Any final message to your fans?

I want to say I love my fans and thank them for always showering me with so much love like they always have. I am always very grateful. Getting vaccinated is a very important message I want to give all my fans. Itâ€™s our only hope to get back to a normal life.