Special squad to check moral policing, says Karnataka Home Min Parameshwara

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday, June 6, announced the formation of a special squad to curb instances of moral policing in the state. The Minister said that the primary objective behind establishing this squad was to foster communal harmony and end the growing menace of moral policing in Mangaluru and Dakshina Kannada.

Speaking to reporters, he expressed concern over the increasing incidents of moral policing in Dakshina Kannada, particularly in Mangaluru, stating that such actions have caused widespread discontent among the populace. He further said that certain groups were actively perpetuating moral policing, necessitating immediate action to prevent its recurrence. "In Dakshina Kannada, particularly in Mangaluru, a lot of so-called moral policing is happening. People are fed-up with it. Some people are trying to create this in a big way. So we want to stop this moral policing at once and take whatever necessary steps so that this is not repeated,” Parameshwara said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said that the newly-formed Congress government would come down heavily on incidents of moral policing in the state. He had said, “No more moral policing. We will put an end to this.”

