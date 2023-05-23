‘Will put an end to moral policing’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

In 2021, CM Siddaramaiah and many others had criticised his predecessor and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai, for making a statement that appeared to justify acts of moral policing.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday, May 23 said that the newly-formed Congress government would come down heavily on incidents of moral policing in the state. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah said, “No more moral policing. We will put an end to this.” Siddaramaiah’s predecessor Basavaraj Bommai of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was earlier criticised for making a statement that appeared to justify acts of moral policing, back in 2021. Siddaramaiah had criticised Bommai over his remarks at the time.

The statement from Siddaramaiah comes just days after the Congress won a huge majority of seats in the Karnataka elections — 135 seats in the 224-member Legislative Assembly. Addressing the media on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah also said that the police department would be monitored more closely, to ensure that it functions better and police officials do not harass the public. He also said that hooliganism, illegal club activities, and drug mafia would not be tolerated within the state. “Strict action will be taken against any officials found to be involved in such activities,” the CM said.

Siddaramaiah’s words were reiterated by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar shortly after the press meet on Tuesday. “No more rowdyism activities, all [those who are involved in them] will be held responsible. All clubs, unauthorised [activities], whatever is there, illegal activities should be closed. No [more] harassing [of] people. Cordial atmosphere should be there, and we should give a corruption free government (sic),” he said.

During the press meet, CM Siddaramaiah stressed the importance of a people-friendly administration and called for courteous treatment of individuals visiting police stations to file complaints. He emphasised that every official, including Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), would be held responsible in cases of criminal activities. "Senior officers should make regular visits to police stations to ensure efficient functioning," he added, highlighting the need for effective oversight.

In October 2021, the then CM Basavaraj Bommai had expressed support to a BJP MLA who was accused of escorting men arrested in a moral policing case in Moodbidri after they got interim bail. When reporters questioned Bommai about his government’s stand on moral policing while referring to the BJP MLA seen accompanying the moral policing accused, he had said it was “a delicate matter.” “This is a sensitive issue. We all have responsibilities in a society. There are multiple sentiments in a society and people will need to function in a manner that does not hurt sentiments. When sentiments are hurt, there will normally be action and reaction,” Bommai had said.