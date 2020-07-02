Special SI Manimaran dies of COVID-19, second cop to succumb to coronavirus in TN

The 57-year-old SSI, R Manimaran was attached to the Foreshore Estate police station.

Tamil Nadu witnessed the death of a second police officer, a Special Sub Inspector of police (SSI), due to coronavirus on Wednesday. The 57-year-old SSI, R Manimaran was attached to the Foreshore Estate police station and was involved in the patrolling of a retired police officerâ€™s house at Royapettah before contracting the infection.

Manimaran developed breathing difficulties on June 11 and was admitted to a government hospital. However, as his condition continued to deteriorate, he was later shifted to a private hospital in Chromepet. On June 14, his coronavirus test result came back positive and he was receiving treatment, as per reports.

On Monday, his condition further deteriorated and he succumbed to the virus two days later. Manimaran is survived by his wife and a son.

Manimaran joined service as a Special Sub Inspector in 1986. He served at the Pattinampakkam police station till August 2019. He was then transferred to the Foreshore Estate police station.

According to reports, over 1000 police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus in Chennai City police limit.

Manimaran is the second police officer to succumb to the infection in Tamil Nadu. Mambalam inspector Balamurali was the first victim of coronavirus in Chennai city police limit. Balamurali died of the virus on June 17. The 47-year-old police officer was receiving treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and he succumbed to infection despite efforts of a special team that was monitoring his health.

As of Wednesday, Tamil Nadu has recorded 3,882 cases of coronavirus taking the total number of active cases in the state to 39,856. In Chennai, 2,182 patients have tested positive for the coronavirus. The total number of cases in the state is 94,049. The state reported 63 deaths including eight patients with no comorbidities on Wednesday.