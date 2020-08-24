Please don't spread rumours on SPB's COVID-19 status, son SP Charan says

SP Charan’s clarification comes after rumours spread that the singer has tested negative for coronavirus.

Flix SPB

Hours after rumours spread about veteran playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (SPB) testing negative for coronavirus, his son SP Charan has come up with a clarification. In a video statement, he has said that the information wasn’t from him and has urged people not to engage in rumour-mongering.

Taking to his official Facebook page, SP Charan said that he is the only person who receives direct updates on SPB’s health status from the hospital. “I usually post Appa’s health updates after I have a discussion with the medical team from the hospital. But unfortunately, I am forced to put up a post in the morning,” he said. Adding that he disseminates the updates through the media usually, SP Charan said that on Monday, a rumour claiming that SPB has tested negative for coronavirus was unfortunately being spread.

“Regardless of whether it is COVID negative or positive, the (health) status is still the same,” he added. He said that SPB continued to be on life support, but his vital parameters are stablising. He added that he will update on the singer’s health on Monday evening after he has a discussion with the doctors and the medical team from the hospital.

SPB was admitted to MGM Healthcare hospital in Chennai on August 5. He was tested for COVID-19 after he complained of chest congestion and was confirmed to have the novel coronavirus. He had uploaded a video of himself from the hospital on his Facebook page, informing his fans about his health. He also said that he is being taken care of well by the hospital staff and the doctors.

On August 14, however, the hospital had released a statement that said that SPB’s health is critical and that he was under ventilator and ECMO support. Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) is a mechanism by which the blood in the human body is purified using machines outside of the human body without using the heart or the lungs. Since then, the hospital and his son SP Charan have been providing regular updates on the singer’s health. A few days ago, the hospital said that the singer’s condition is stable although he continues to be on ventilator support with ECMO in the Intensive Care Unit.

Following the news of his health, celebrities and fans across the country have been conducting special poojas and mass prayers for his speedy recovery. Singers and actors from the Tamil and Telugu film and music industry also joined hands to conduct a collective prayer for the singer-actor to get well soon.

Watch SP Charan's update video: