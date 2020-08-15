SPB is stable, but continues to be on life support says hospital on Saturday

Admitted for COVID-19, singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s condition turned critical on Friday.

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on life support, stated a medical bulletin issued by MGM Healthcare hospital in Chennai on Saturday. The bulletin states, “Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who is admitted at MDM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be on life support in Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He remains stable and the doctors are closely monitoring his clinical parameters.”

SP Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to the MGM Healthcare hospital in Chennai for COVID-19 on August 5 after he showed mild symptoms. He had, immediately after his admission into the hospital, released a video on Facebook telling fans that he was fine and the hospital staff and his friends are keeping him well.

On Thursday, his health condition, however, turned critical and he was put on life support. Sources told TNM that he will be undergoing an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) treatment, which purifies blood outside of the human body.

Further, a press statement from the hospital on Friday confirmed the deterioration in the singer’s health. “There has been a setback in the health of Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM healthcare for symptoms of COVID since 5th August 2020. In a late night development on August 13, 2020 his condition has deteriorated. And based on the advice of the expert medical team attending to him, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and he is on life support and his condition remains critical. He is currently under observation by the team and experts from critical care and his haemodynamic and clinical parameters are being closely monitored,” the statement said.

Several celebrities have since expressed their wishes for the singer to recover soon, including music directors Ilaiyaraaja, AR Rahman, Harris Jeyaraj and Devi Sri Prasad, actors Dhanush, Keerthi Suresh, cricketer R Ashwin, Harsha Bhogle etc.