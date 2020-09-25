SPB passes away: Funeral most likely at his house in Chennai's Red Hills

The family is expecting visitors and relatives to fly into Chennai to see the singer's mortal remains.

In what came as a devastating loss to the Indian music industry, legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam breathed his last at 1.04 pm on Friday afternoon in Chennai. Over the 54 years that he spent in the world of cinema, SPB as he is popularly called has gained ardent fans and several friends. And while some including actor Kamal Haasan and Director Bharathiraja visited him before his death in MGM Healthcare, several others will now be waiting to pay their respects.

According to sources close to the family, the mortal remains of the singer will be removed from the hospital at close to 4pm after the embalming process. As he has been declared negative for COVID-19 on September 4, his family will be taking his body back to their residence in Nungambakkam.

The singer's Red Hills farmhouse will become the spot for friends, family and other visitors to pay their respects. The family is expecting people from other states to fly down to Chennai to see the singer's mortal remains. The funeral is expected to be held on Friday evening or Saturday morning.

In its final bulletin regarding the singer's health, MGM Healthcare said, "Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam had been admitted at MGM Healthcare on August 5th and commenced on life support measures since August 14th for severe COVID-19 pneumonia. He continued to be closely monitored by our multidisciplinary team in the critical care unit. He tested negative for COVID-19 on September 4th.

In a further setback this morning, despite maximal life support measures and the best efforts of the clinical team, his condition deteriorated further and he suffered a cardio-respiratory arrest. With profound grief, we regret to inform you that he has passed away on September 25th at 13:04 Hours.

We express our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, well-wishers and admirers at their loss during this time of anguish and sorrow."

