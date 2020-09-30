'SPB gave his all until the end': Doctor who treated singer writes tribute

Dr Deepak Subramanian, who spent more than five hours with the singer every day, shared a personal note on his experience of treating SPB.

For 52 days, a team of doctors at MGM Healthcare Hospital in Chennai worked tirelessly to treat legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in August. Dr Deepak Subramanian, a laparoscopic and bariatric surgeon, on Tuesday shared a personal note on his experience of treating the singer, before his demise at 1.04 pm on September 25.

In his tribute titled ‘52 days with this legend’ and posted on his Instagram page, Dr Deepak Subramanian confides that he too was a big fan of the singer, having spent many a night listening to SPB.

“My morning routine at the hospital usually involves having a quick team huddle in my room to discuss anything that happened overnight, doing my rounds, and then heading to the OT. However, the last 52 days have been very different. A significant 4-5 hours a day were spent on someone who was close to my heart,” he writes.

In early August when the singer tested positive for coronavirus, the doctor recalls, “When this gentle, kind-hearted person required more oxygen after admission, we needed to shift him to the ICU. I was quite worried, unsure how he would react however all he said, without any hesitation, was ‘Deepak, do whatever is necessary’.”

As a patient in their care, Dr Deepak says that SPB treated the doctors and all staff in his treatment team with immense respect. “Once he regained consciousness, and had started writing in the special ICU we had created for him, he would start every note to the medical staff with ‘Due respect to you all,” he recounted, adding, “He was extremely cooperative, and very easy-going, even up until a couple of days prior to his demise when we were able to help him sit up in bed for a good twenty minutes.”

Recalling that it was heartening to see the singer’s health improve over the weeks, Dr Deepak, however, noted that his health deteriorated suddenly. “The sudden U-turn in his health condition in the last 48 hours happened too fast for any medical intervention to help,” he writes.

Despite the rumour mongering, Dr Deepak writes that the 52 days with SPB will remain on his life’s treasured memories. Reflecting on his time with the legend, he writes that SPB was a fighter until the very end, “Most importantly, SPB sir taught me how humble and strong a person must be deep within. He was an admirable fighter and gave his all until the end.”

SPB tested positive for coronavirus on August 5 and was receiving treatment for the infection at the hospital. However, his health condition deteriorated and he was put on a ventilator and ECMO support days later. While he later tested negative for the virus, his health suffered a setback due to post COVID-19 complications. He passed away on September 25.