SP Charan says hurt by rumours that 'Delhi stepped in' to settle SPB's hospital bills

Barely 24 hours after SPB's burial messages are going viral claiming that the family asked the Tamil Nadu government for help to pay the hospital bills, but it was 'Delhi that stepped in'

news SPB

Upset over messages being circulated on social media regarding his dad's hospital bills, SP Balasubrahmanyam's son SP Charan published a video on Sunday evening, calling the messages a hogwash. SP Charan was forced to publish the video barely 24 hours after his father's burial as messages were going viral claiming that the family asked the Tamil Nadu government for help to pay the hospital bills, but it was BJP leader and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu who stepped in.

“There are rumours about the bill amount that was charged and that we had paid something and that there was a balance and that I had asked the state government and that they had not reciprocated and that I gone to the Vice President and that he had reciprocated instantly and also that unless we had paid the balance the hospital were not releasing my dad for the last rituals. Let me say something, this is all a big hogwash,” SP Charan said in his live.

The message that is being circulated says, "Sad but true! SPB's remaining hospital bills had to be paid by SPB’s family in the morning to take the mortal remains. They could not mobolise, state government ignored them. The Tamil and Telugu patriots looked away. An Appeal to Delhi and the relief was instantaneous. Vice president Venkaiah Naidu's daughter went and cleared up the hospital bill after which the body was released,"

Reacting to this, SP Charan said that whoever composed the message, needs to grow up.

“You don't seem to realise how offensive and hurtful it is to people who are associated with the issue. It is very disheartening that we still have people like this around. These cannot be fans of SPB because SPB will not do something like this. He is not somebody who hurts people. He is somebody who forgives people who does something like this. I would like to say that I forgive this gentleman but he needs to grow up, get some sense and do the right thing," he said.

He also thanked MGM Healthcare hospital where his father was admitted on August 5 and said that the hospital has done all it can throughout the time the legendary singer was admitted there. "We as a family are completely grateful for everything that MGM healthcare for us, for my father as a patient and for us as a family who were attending and taking care of him. I truly miss going to the hospital, miss meeting all doctors and nurses. When MGM had called Apollo requesting for an equipment they immediately sent it for my dad’s treatment. So they are all great people. You who spread rumours can also be great people. Try to emulate the greatness."

He concluded his Facebook live saying that he and the hospital will release a statement soon. "I am not going to give any details right now because the hospital and I are going to do a press release together. It is sad we have to do it. It is so simple to post something online and mess things for people," he said.

SP Balasubrahmanyam died on September 25 and his last rites were held on September 26. Millions across the globe are mourning his death.