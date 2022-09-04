Southern Zone Council meet: Stalin bats for high-speed rail corridor in TN

The Chief Minister also demanded that the Electricity (amendment) Bill be withdrawn and state-owned distribution licensees be allowed to continue to supply power at affordable rates.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday, September 3, urged the Union government to create a high-speed rail corridor connecting specific locations within Tamil Nadu and to neighbouring states as well. Such a move would be much more economical, more energy efficient and less polluting than aero planes and automobiles, he contended at the Southern Zonal Council meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

"In order to increase the average speed of travel in the state passenger traffic, I insist on creation of a high-speed rail corridor connecting specific locations in Tamil Nadu like Chennai, Coimbatore, Thoothukodi and Madurai to each other and to neighbouring states as well," Stalin said while addressing the 30th Southern Zonal Council meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Thiruvananthapuram. This initiative would reduce carbon footprint in line with India's net zero ambition and enhance the economic prosperity of the state as a whole, the CM noted.

On the matter of internal security, he said his government is keeping “strict, constant vigil and maintaining public order and communal harmony effectively”. “Real time information, if any, on the internal security aspects may be shared,” he said, adding, "I suggest better coordination among intelligence chiefs of southern states. I appeal to my brother Chief Ministers to work unitedly on this front."

On the energy front, he requested the Union Home Minister to initiate steps to have the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022 be withdrawn and state-owned distribution licensees be allowed to continue to supply quality power at affordable rates to the people.

The Raigarh-Pugalur-Trissur 800 Kilo Watt High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) system should be declared as an asset of national and strategic importance so as to avoid tariff shock to southern regional states, he said, adding that the state is willing to produce and procure electricity through offshore wind machines.

Some of his other demands include, extending the compensation period for GST for upto two years, immediate release of disaster relief and other such funds to the state, and ensuring the early Presidential assent for the Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill, which was passed unanimously by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. Stalin also sought a proportionate share of the value realised through transfers of assets to third parties by the Airports Authority of India / Government of India at a later date, with the state government. Alternatively, the value of the lands should be converted as equity of the state government through a Special Purpose Vehicle.

Further, Stalin called for a suitable simplified mechanism by the Union government to allow states to enter into Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with other countries, their ministries and agencies, especially in the sectors of investment promotion, strengthening academia - industry network, etc. The Chief Minister sought an opportunity to host the next Southern Zone Council meeting in Tamil Nadu.