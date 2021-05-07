The Southern Railways has temporarily cancelled some special trains due to low passenger occupancy amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in India. This included unreserved MEMU (Mainline Electrical Multiple Units) express special trains and fully reserved daily special trains. Here is the full list of train names, numbers and dates of cancellation as published by the Southern Railways:
06013 Alappuzha-Kollam Daily Memu, May 8 to May 31
06014 Kollam- Alappuzha Daily Memu May 8 to May 31
06015 Ernakulam-Alappuzha Daily Memu, May 8 to May 31
06016 Alappuzha-Ernakulam Daily Memu, May 8 to May 31
06017 Shoranur Junction-Ernakulam daily memu, May 8 to May 31
06018 Ernakulam-Shoranur Junction, May 8 to May 31
06301 Shoranur Junction-Thiruvananthapuram, May 8 to May 31
06302 Thiruvananthapuram central-Shoranur daily, May 8 to May 31
06303 Ernakulam Junction-Thiruvananthapuram central daily special, May 9 to May 31
06304 Ernakulam-Thiruvananthapuram Vanchinad express, May 8 to May 31
06791, Tirunelveli Junction-Palakkad Palaruvi express, May 8 to May 31
06792, Palakkad- Tirunelveli Junction, May 8 to May 31
06347, Thiruvananthapuram-Mangalore Junction, May 8 to May 31
06348, Mangalore Junction-Thiruvananthapuram, May 9 to June 1
06605, Mangalore-Nagercoil, May 8 to June 1
06606, Nagercoil-Mangalore, May 9 to June 1
02677, KRS Bengaluru-Ernakulam, May 9 to June 1
02678, Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru, May 9 to June 1
02695, Chennai central-Thiruvananthapuram, May 8 to May 31
02696 Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai, May 9 to June 1
06161 Ernakulam-Banaswadi weekly special will be cancelled on May 9, 16, 23 and 30
06162 Banaswadi-Ernakulam will be cancelled on May 10, 17, 24 and 31
06167 Thiruvananthapuram-Nizamuddin will be cancelled on May 11, 18, 24 and 25
06168, Nizamuddin-Thiruvanathapuram will be cancelled on May 14, 21 and 28
02081, Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram Jan Shatabdi will be cancelled from May 10 to 31
02082, Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur Jan Shatabdi will be cancelled from May 9 to 31
02697, Chennai Egmore-Thiruvananthapuram will be cancelled on May 9, 16, 23 and 30
02698, Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai Egmore will be cancelled on May 8, 15, 22 and 29
06355, Kochuveli-Mangalore will be cancelled on May 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27 and 31
06356, Mangalore-Kochuveli will be cancelled on May 9, 14, 16, 21, 23, 28 and 30
06191, Tambaram- Nagercoil Antyodaya, May 8 to May 31
06191, Nagercoil-Tambaram Antyodaya, May 9 to June 1
06063, Chennai Egmore-Nagercoil Junction will be cancelled on May 13, 20 and 27
06064, Nagercoil-Chennai will be cancelled on May 14, 21 and 28
06065 Tambaram-Nagercoil junction, will be cancelled on May 9, 10, 12, 16, 17, 19 , 23, 24, 26, 30 and 31
06066 Nagercoil-Tambaram will be cancelled on May 10, 11, 13, 17, 18, 20, 24, 25, 27, 31 and June 1
