Southern Railways cancels several trains from May 8 to June 1: Full list

The trains have been temporarily cancelled because of poor passenger occupancy.

The Southern Railways has temporarily cancelled some special trains due to low passenger occupancy amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in India. This included unreserved MEMU (Mainline Electrical Multiple Units) express special trains and fully reserved daily special trains. Here is the full list of train names, numbers and dates of cancellation as published by the Southern Railways:

06013 Alappuzha-Kollam Daily Memu, May 8 to May 31

06014 Kollam- Alappuzha Daily Memu May 8 to May 31

06015 Ernakulam-Alappuzha Daily Memu, May 8 to May 31

06016 Alappuzha-Ernakulam Daily Memu, May 8 to May 31

06017 Shoranur Junction-Ernakulam daily memu, May 8 to May 31

06018 Ernakulam-Shoranur Junction, May 8 to May 31

06301 Shoranur Junction-Thiruvananthapuram, May 8 to May 31

06302 Thiruvananthapuram central-Shoranur daily, May 8 to May 31

06303 Ernakulam Junction-Thiruvananthapuram central daily special, May 9 to May 31

06304 Ernakulam-Thiruvananthapuram Vanchinad express, May 8 to May 31

06791, Tirunelveli Junction-Palakkad Palaruvi express, May 8 to May 31

06792, Palakkad- Tirunelveli Junction, May 8 to May 31

06347, Thiruvananthapuram-Mangalore Junction, May 8 to May 31

06348, Mangalore Junction-Thiruvananthapuram, May 9 to June 1

06605, Mangalore-Nagercoil, May 8 to June 1

06606, Nagercoil-Mangalore, May 9 to June 1

02677, KRS Bengaluru-Ernakulam, May 9 to June 1

02678, Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru, May 9 to June 1

02695, Chennai central-Thiruvananthapuram, May 8 to May 31

02696 Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai, May 9 to June 1

02081, Kannur- Thiruvananthapuram Jan Shatabdi, May 10 to May 31

02082, Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur, May 9 to May 31

06161 Ernakulam-Banaswadi weekly special will be cancelled on May 9, 16, 23 and 30

06162 Banaswadi-Ernakulam will be cancelled on May 10, 17, 24 and 31

06167 Thiruvananthapuram-Nizamuddin will be cancelled on May 11, 18, 24 and 25

06168, Nizamuddin-Thiruvanathapuram will be cancelled on May 14, 21 and 28

06191, Tambaram- Nagercoil Antyodaya, May 8 to May 31

06191, Nagercoil-Tambaram Antyodaya, May 9 to June 1

06063, Chennai Egmore-Nagercoil Junction will be cancelled on May 13, 20 and 27

06064, Nagercoil-Chennai will be cancelled on May 14, 21 and 28

06065 Tambaram-Nagercoil junction, will be cancelled on May 9, 10, 12, 16, 17, 19 , 23, 24, 26, 30 and 31

06066 Nagercoil-Tambaram will be cancelled on May 10, 11, 13, 17, 18, 20, 24, 25, 27, 31 and June 1