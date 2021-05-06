Become a Member

Lockdown will be implemented from May 8 to May 16.

The Kerala government has announced a statewide lockdown from May 8 to 16 amid the surge in COVID-19 cases. The state government has issued a detailed guideline, including who is allowed to travel during the nine-day lockdown period. The government has also said that all commercial establishments cannot function, barring a few exceptions.

Who can travel

> Interstate travellers entering Kerala by road on emergency purposes should mandatorily register on Covid19 Jagratha portal.

> Private vehicles are allowed to ply, but only for procuring essential commodities, medicines and for other permitted activities.

> People can also use taxis and auto-rickshaws, including Uber and Ola, but only for procuring essential commodities, medicines and for attending to medical emergencies.

> People can travel by private vehicles for the COVID-19 vaccination. They must show their vaccination registration.

> Passengers from other states and country can travel from the railway station or airport to their destination in Kerala in their private vehicles or hire taxis and auto-rickshaws (Ola and Uber). They need to show the ticket as proof.

> Interstate road transport is allowed for goods and emergency services.

Other essential services

Availability of essential articles/services will be ensured. Shops selling groceries, milk etc will be allowed to function till 7.30 pm. The government has however asked district authorities to encourage deliveries.

