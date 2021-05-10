Dhanush-Rajisha Vijayan starrer ‘Karnan’ to stream on Amazon Prime Video

The Mari Selvaraj directorial hit the big screens in April this year.

Following the release of Mari Selvaraj’s recently released movie Karnan, fans have been eager to watch the movie online. Putting an end to the long wait, OTT platform Amazon Prime Video announced on Monday that the movie will stream on the platform from May 14. Amazon Prime Video tweeted, “The face of the faceless. Meet #KarnanOnPrime, May 14.”

Karnan stars Dhanush and Rajisha Vijayan in the lead roles, while it also features Natarajan, Yogi Babu, Lal Paul, Gouri G Kishan and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli in important roles. Karnan marks Rajisha’s Kollywood debut. The film released in theatres on April 9 this year.

Karnan garnered positive reviews from fans and critics alike. The movie was lauded for turning the spotlight on caste discrimination and for representing the struggles of the oppressed and their fight for dignity. Karnan has music by Santhosh Narayanan, who has teamed up with Dhanush in the past for movies such as Kodi, Vada Chennai and also for the upcoming Jagame Thandiram.

The movie marks the first-time collaboration between Dhanush and director Mari Selvaraj, who rose to fame with his 2018 movie Pariyerum Perumal.

Dhanush awaits the release of upcoming Tamil movie Jagame Thandiram, in which he will be sharing the screen with Aishwarya Lekshmi. He recently wrapped up shooting for the Bollywood movie Atrangi Re. He will be seen alongside Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in the Anand L Rai directorial. He is currently shooting for the Hollywood movie The Gray Man, in which he stars alongside Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

Meanwhile, Rajisha, who made her debut with the Malayalam film Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, was last seen in Kho Kho. She is also teaming up with Suriya for the tentatively titled Suriya 39.

