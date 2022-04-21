Soorarai Pottru fame Sudha Kongara and Hombale Films team up for new film

The makers announced on Thursday, April 21, that the film is based on a true story.

Flix Cinema

Kollywood director Sudha Kongara and production company Hombale Films have teamed up for a new film. Sharing the news, Hombale Films wrote on Twitter on April 21, “We, at Hombale Films, are proud to announce our next film with director Sudha Kongara. A story that we are certain will capture India's imagination like all our films have.”

Sudha Kongara is best-known for films like Soorarai Pottru and Irudhi Suttru.She also directed the Telugu remake of Irudhi Suttru, Guru, in 2017. Hombale Films has produced several successful films including the popular KGF franchise. “ , . To a new beginning with a riveting story @Sudha_Kongara, based on true events,” the tweet read.

The 2016 sports drama, Irudhi Suttru, starred actors Ritika Singh and Madhavan in the lead. The movie opened to positive responses from critics and fans alike. The movie was also released in Hindi as Saala Khadoos. Madhavan played the role of a boxing coach who locked horns with the boxing association, and tried to accomplish his dream of winning in boxing at the Olympics by training an amatuer boxer, Madhi. YNot Studios and UTV Motion Pictures were on board as the producers for the project.

Suriya and Aparana Balamurali starrer Soorarai Pottru also opened to critical acclaim. The Sudha Kongara directorial was released on Amazon Prime Video on November 12.The film was submitted to the Academy Awards and enlisted as one among the 366 films that were eligible for ‘Best Picture’ at the Academy Awards last year. The movie is partially based on Simply Fly, the biography of Captain GR Gopinath, who is the founder of Air Deccan.

Bankrolled by Suriya and Jyotika’s home banner 2D Entertainment, the supporting cast of the film includes actors Krishna Kumar, Urvashi, Karunas and Paresh Rawal among others.