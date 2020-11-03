'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Andhaghaaram': Tamil releases on OTT this Deepavali season

The Deepavali season is highly anticipated by Tamil cinema fans because it brings some of the biggest releases from the industry. For the past few years, the box-office has been dominated by Vijay's releases. However, this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master will not release for Deepavali as was previously speculated. Moreoever, no big theatrical releases are slated for the Deepavali weekend despite theatres planning to open their doors on November 10.

On Over-the-Top platforms though, several Tamil films and web series are slated for release. Here's a list of the releases with the dates and platforms so you can plan your watch list accordingly.

Soorarai Pottru: The biggest release is of course Suriya's Soorarai Pottru, directed by Sudha Kongara and also starring Aparna Balamurali. The film is based on the life of Captain Gopinath who started India's first low cost airline. It will release on Amazon Prime Video on November 12.

Watch: Trailer of Soorarai Pottru

Mookuthi Amman: Directed by RJ Balaji who made his directorial debut with LKG, this film has Nayanthara playing goddess Amman. The promos promise a fun comedy. The film will be released on Disney+Hotstar on November 14.

Watch: Trailer of Mookuthi Amman

Miss India: Directed by Narendra Nath, this film starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead will release in Tamil and Telugu. This is Keerthy's third release as the solo lead, following Mahanati and Penguin. The film will be released on Netflix on November 4.

Watch: Trailer of Miss India

Andhaghaaram: Vignarajan's suspense thriller presented by Atlee, created quite a splash with its trailer. The film has Arjun Das, Vinoth Kishan and Pooja Ramachandran in the lead. The film will be released on Netflix on November 24.

Watch: Trailer of Andhaghaaram

Achcham Madam Naanam Payirpu: Directed by Raja Rajamurthy, this film has Akshara Haasan in the lead and supposedly tells a coming-of-age story from a woman's point of view. According to reports, the film will be released on Zee5 in November though the date and the platform are yet to be confirmed officially.

Watch: Trailer of Achcham Madam Naanam Payirpu

Other than these films, four Tamil original series are expected to release soon on Disney+Hotstar. Tamannaah's crime thriller November Story, Sathyaraj's comedy My Perfect Husband, Kajal Aggarwal and Vaibhav's Live Telecast, and Jai and Vani Bhojan's Triples. The release dates of these series haven't been announced yet.