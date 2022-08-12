Soldier from TN killed in gunfight in Jammu, Rs 20 lakh solatium announced

Twenty-four year old Lakshmanan was killed along with three other soldiers on August 12 when an army camp in Rajouri district was attacked by militants.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a solatium of Rs 20 lakh to the family of soldier Lakshmanan D (24), who was killed in a gunfight with terrorists at Pargal in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.The mortal remains of Lakshmanan are expected to arrive at his hometown in Pudupatti, Thummakkundu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district on Saturday, August 13. Stalin and Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi expressed condolences to the family of the soldier, who was a rifleman in the Indian Army.

RK Mukundasamy, a local farmer in Thummukundu panchayat while speaking to IANS said, "Lakshmanan and his twin brother Ramar were hard-working youngsters and both wanted to join the Army. Lakshmanan did his BCom while Ramar completed a BBA course. While Lakshmanan got into the service and joined the Army in 2019, Ramar is looking after the family's agriculture." The residents of Thummakkundu said that the mother of Lakshmanan, Andal was inconsolable after the news was conveyed to her. His brother Ramar told the mediapersons that their parents, father Dharmaraj and mother Andal, had given full freedom to them to pursue any profession of their choice, and that Lakshmanan regularly called home.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi in a condolence message said, "The nation will always be indebted and grateful for his devotion of duty and supreme sacrifice for sovereignty and integrity of the nation." He said, "In this hour of enormous grief, I pray to the Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace and give his family strength to bear this irreparable loss."

Four soldiers were killed in an Army camp in Rajouri on Thursday, August 11. Reports said that both the militants involved in the attack were gunned down after a four-hour long firefight.