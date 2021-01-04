Social media divided over TN govt's decision to allow theatres to run at full capacity

While actors and theatre owners hailed the move, most others have questioned the need to crowd theatres.

The Tamil Nadu government's decision to allow movie theatres and multiplexes to function at 100% capacity has led to massive debates online over the risk it poses to the health of patrons. While actors, theatre owners and industry insiders have hailed the move, most others have questioned the need to crowd theatres when COVID-19 clusters have continued to breakout across Chennai.

The state government led by Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami decided to increase the capacity allowed from 50% to 100% after a meeting held with actor Vijay last week. Vijay's latest film Master is among the movies set to hit the screens for Pongal. Actor Silambarasan's film Eeswaran too is slated to release during the Pongal holidays. The actors, along with the Theatre owners' association, had repeatedly requested the government to reconsider the restrictions imposed, following which a revision of rules was announced on Monday.

Fellow actors and film industry persons, such as Radhika and Khushbu, on social media immediately welcomed the move and hailed it as 'good news'. Several even thanked the state government for the decision.

A huge thanks to our Hâ€™ble CM @CMOTamilNadu Avl and Hâ€™ble minister @Kadamburrajuofl Avl for allowing 100% capacity in theatres. Film industry will flourish leaps n bounds and come back to give best entertainment, being one of the largest economic generating field. Nandri â€” KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) January 4, 2021

It is indeed a very happy new year to the film industry. We whole heartedly thank the state govt. for allowing 100% occupancy in theatres!! Advance happy Pongal wishes with #Master & #Eswaran â€” SR Prabhu (@prabhu_sr) January 4, 2021

However, activists and netizens voiced strong opinions against the move. Some pointed out that the city over the last month has witnessed COVID-19 clusters at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, at ITC Grand Chola and in Leela palace. They questioned the need to run theatres at full capacity when even schools and colleges remain closed.

When a 5 Star hotel facilities like Leela and ITC are so vulnerable with several confirmed cases which follows the cleaning SOP at highest level, we canâ€™t even imagine what would be the outcome after Pongal Holidays due to the 100 percent occupancy on a closed environment â€” Hareesh Mohamed Ibrahim (@hareesh_music) January 4, 2021

Who cares about human lives when you can make $$$? Tamil Nadu allows 100% occupancy in theatres days after prominent actors including Vijay and Silambarasan requested for it. Vijay even personally met CM for this. How incredibly responsible towards fans. https://t.co/GhM2vFmo1g â€” Sandhya Ramesh (@sandygrains) January 4, 2021

Yes, Pongal is the biggest release date for movies. But this should not be about movie lobby's pressure or political and financial gains during election season. NO western country

with proven vaccines is taking such risks! TN People are not guinea pigs. https://t.co/0joaO5A5qW â€” Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) January 4, 2021

The 100% seating nod at movie theatres in Tamil Nadu, when little is known about the new strain and the vaccine still months away, is a big risk. â€” SANJAY PINTO (@Sanjay_Pinto) January 4, 2021

On one end we had a cluster in ITC hotel where 85 people had tested positive. On the other hand the TN Govt allows 100% occupancy in theatres. Just can't understand the logic...the threat is large and don't know if decisions like these are going to be counterproductive. â€” Sujith Kumar (@sujithkumar13) January 4, 2021

Film reviewers too have expressed trepidation over allowing theatres to run at 100% capacity.

This 100% occupancy for movie release is truly unnecessary and irresponsible. Actors and producers making money off young people, willingly putting their health â€” and of the entire state â€” at risk. â€” Ranjani (@_tharkuri) January 4, 2021