While actors and theatre owners hailed the move, most others have questioned the need to crowd theatres.

A nearly empty theatre with red seats and men who look quite bored Image for representation | PTI
news Coronavirus Monday, January 04, 2021 - 17:48
TNM Staff

The Tamil Nadu government's decision to allow movie theatres and multiplexes to function at 100% capacity has led to massive debates online over the risk it poses to the health of patrons. While actors, theatre owners and industry insiders have hailed the move, most others have questioned the need to crowd theatres when COVID-19 clusters have continued to breakout across Chennai.

The state government led by Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami decided to increase the capacity allowed from 50% to 100% after a meeting held with actor Vijay last week. Vijay's latest film Master is among the movies set to hit the screens for Pongal. Actor Silambarasan's film Eeswaran too is slated to release during the Pongal holidays. The actors, along with the Theatre owners' association, had repeatedly requested the government to reconsider the restrictions imposed, following which a revision of rules was announced on Monday.

Fellow actors and film industry persons, such as Radhika and Khushbu, on social media immediately welcomed the move and hailed it as 'good news'. Several even thanked the state government for the decision.

However, activists and netizens voiced strong opinions against the move. Some pointed out that the city over the last month has witnessed COVID-19 clusters at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, at ITC Grand Chola and in Leela palace. They questioned the need to run theatres at full capacity when even schools and colleges remain closed.

Film reviewers too have expressed trepidation over allowing theatres to run at 100% capacity. 

 

