Sixth phase of excavations in Keezhadi point to industrial capability over 3000 years ago

The excavations began in February 2020 in Keezhadi and three neighbouring villages of Agaram, Konthagai and Manalur.

news Archaeology

Seven months after work began in Keezhadi, the sixth phase of excavations have come to an end. The sixth phase of excavations in the ancient site in Sivagangai district in southern Tamil Nadu started in February 2020.

According to reports, during the sixth phase, human skeletons, weighing measures and precious stones have been discovered by the experts. Apart from these, ringwell-like structures, furnaces and utensils have been unearthed from Keezhadi in the sixth phase.

Artefacts that pointed to an industrial capability among the people who lived in Keezhadi around 3000 years ago have also been unearthed in the sixth phase of excavations. An official from the state archaeological department told Puthiya Thalaimurai that the discovery of various artefacts point to the fact that a civilisation with advanced knowledge on clothing, work and entertainment existed on the banks of river Vaigai.

Six human skeletons were found in the sixth phase in Konthagai, including an adult skeleton. Madurai Kamaraj University, which is working with the State Archaeological department, will analyse the DNA sequence in the newly-discovered skeletons in an attempt to find out more about the number of mutations it has gone through to end up in the present-day population.

The first three phases of excavations at Keezhadi were conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India. The Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology then took over and conducted the fourth and the fifth phase of excavations, continuing on to the sixth phase as well. The government of Tamil Nadu had allocated Rs 40 lakh for the sixth phase and excavations were simultaneously conducted in Konthagai, Agaram and Manalur villages located near Keezhadi.

An earlier report in The Hindu said that Konthagai is believed to have been a burial site of the people who lived in the region thousands of years ago and Agaram and Manalur could have been sites of habitation of the people.

Read: Keezhadi sixth phase: What do the findings so far tell us?