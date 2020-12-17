Six students of Anna University test positive for coronavirus

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Radhakrishnan said the positivity rate at the university is just 1%, but urged people to wear masks and avoid crowding.

Days after a COVID-19 cluster was reported in IIT-Madras, six hostel students at Anna University’s College of Engineering, Guindy, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Tests were carried out at Anna University after two students complained of fever. Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan visited the campus and asked people not to panic.

Addressing the reporters after the visit, Radhakrishnan said, “We tested 550 people for coronavirus in Anna University of which six students tested positive for the infection. This is just 1% positivity rate and there is no need to panic. Across the state, we are providing take away food in colleges with hostels and in colleges which have one common mess and common dining area, to avoid the spread.”

“There are construction sites nearby so we have requested the officials to test the workers. The main issue for the spread is because masks are not strictly used. Especially in mess, the students are removing the masks for eating and they have food as a group. This should be avoided,” he added.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, eight more students of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Madras also tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total positive cases on the campus to 191.

According to sources, the infection at the IIT-Madras campus was first discovered after students showed symptoms of the virus. Some reports also state that the infection spread after a mess worker tested positive for the virus on December 9. The mess was soon closed and the institution is currently supplying packed food to students. The common areas including library, labs and other common facilities have also been closed.

On Wednesday, 1,181 people tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 9,880. The state recorded 12 deaths on Wednesday. Over 1,200 patients were also discharged from the hospital following recovery. In the capital Chennai, 344 people tested positive for coronavirus, while 370 people were discharged following treatment. Chennai currently has 3,093 active cases of COVID-19.