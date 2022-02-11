Six people killed in three separate accidents in Andhra's Kurnool district

In one incident, three members of a family were killed when their car rammed into a parked truck at Ulindakonda on a national highway towards Bengaluru.

news Accident

Six people were killed in three separate road accidents in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district on Friday, February 11, police said. Three persons were killed and three others were critically injured when a car in which they were travelling rammed into a parked truck at Ulindakonda on the Bengaluru highway. The victims belonged to the same family. According to police the collision occurred early in the morning.

The deceased were identified as Srinivasulu, Adilakshmi and Bhagyalakshmi. Injured persons Kumar, Anjaneyulu and Dharani were admitted to a hospital in Kurnool. The family from Dharmavaram was coming to Kurnool to visit an ailing relative undergoing treatment in a hospital.

In another accident, two persons were killed when a car collided head-on with a private bus at Damagatla Cross Road. Fifteen passengers of the bus were also injured. In the third accident, a person was killed when a motorbike he was riding hit a tree in Atmakur.

Recently on February 6, nine people who were all relatives were killed in an accident the neighbouring Anantapur district. The victims were returning to their native village at Uravakonda from Ballari in Karnataka in an SUV, after attending a wedding. A speeding truck rammed into their car, mangling it so badly that it became difficult to remove the victimsâ€™ bodies, police said. The accident happened at Kottalapalli on the Anantapur-Bellary National Highway.

The victims included a local BJP leader and two other men, six women and a boy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to each of the victims' families from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

Earlier on January 15, three people died when two motorcycles collided head-on in Chittoor district. Police said that two of the victims, Ismail and his friend Siddiq, who hailed from Chintaparti village were on their way from Madanapalle to Chintaparti on their motorcycle, when they collided with the third victim Srinivasulu's bike.