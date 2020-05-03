Six officials of two real estate companies booked in B'luru for not paying labourers

Around 700 workers are awaiting their payment since October 2019.

news Crime

Officials attached with two real estate majors, Simplex Infrastructure and Salarpuria Sattva, have been booked by police for not paying salaries to around 700 labourers in Bengaluru since October. The FIR (first information report) by Byatarayanapura Police Station against five officials of the two companies has been registered under Sections 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust.), 417 (punishment for cheating), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 491 (Breach of contract to attend on and supply wants of helpless person) and 34 (common intention).



The accused have been named as A1-PK Mishra,, A2-Govind Raj, A3-Prakash, A4-Honesh Murthy attached to Salarpuria Sattva Divinity Project at Nayandahalli. The A5 in the case is Jai Dev Rai, A6 is Praveen Kumar who are working with SImplex Infrastructures.



The FIR was registered based on the complaint of a sub-contractor and labourer from Odisha, Anang Nayak, who was hired by Simplex.

Speaking with TNM, Ananag said, “There are around 23 labourers working under me. From October, payments are left pending. In total in the Nayandahalli area, there are 700 labourers, working under 55 big, small contractors, who are desperately waiting for their salaries. We were told all our due payments will be cleared by March 31 but since the lockdown the contractors are not picking up their phones and there is no way to reach them.\

“When there is no work and they are in distress why are they delaying the wages? In total I am owed a total of Rs 6,28,000 for me and the workers who work with me,” he added.

Basawa, a lawyer working with the Alternative Law Forum in Bengaluru said that in this FIR was preceded by a complaint registered by the Labour Department under the Payment of Wages Act.

“In this case, Simplex was hired by Salarpuria to do construction, plastering and housekeeping work for a residential project. So here Salarpuria is supposed to pay Simplex and Simplex pays to the workers themselves individually or through sub-contractors. In this case, there are 700 workers who were not paid their full wages from October 2019. And when there was no solution, the workers went on strike in February. Reacting to the protest, the Assistant General Manager of Simplex made a promise on the company letterhead that by March 31 all payments will be made. But then there was lockdown and there was no communication made to the workers,” he said.

He added, “So in this lockdown a video depicting the distress by the workers caught the attention of the Chief Minister and Suresh Kumar, Education Minister from the government side visited the workers sometime in the beginning of April. Then he also made promises that he will sort the workers’ issues and then the complaint with the Labour Commissioner was issued.”