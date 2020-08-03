Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram tests positive for coronavirus

The Congress leader has mild symptoms and he is currently in home quarantine.

Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram announced that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday. The Congress leader, who took to Twitter to make the announcement, said he has mild symptoms and opted to stay in home quarantine. He also urged everyone who recently came in contact with him to follow medical protocol.

Karti Chidamabaram, also the son of former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, said in a tweet, “I have just tested positive for COVID. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol.”

The source of infection for Karti Chidambaram is yet to be ascertained.

Karti is the latest among a number of political leaders testing positive for the coronavirus. On Sunday, Home Minister Amit Shah, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for the coronavirus.

In Tamil Nadu, Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who was under quarantine, tested positive for the coronavirus. He is asymptomatic and his condition is stable. He has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai for treatment.

Home Minister Amit Shah also tested positive and is currently receiving treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. He is the first Union Cabinet Minister to get COVID-19. In a tweet on Sunday, the Home Minister said he initially showed COVID-19 symptoms and hence gave his samples for testing. On Sunday, the report came back positive and he is currently under hospitalisation based on the advice of his doctors. However, he said on Twitter that he is feeling fine and asked those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus and is clinically stable. He is currently receiving treatment at the Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru. His daughter, Aruna Devi also tested positive for novel coronavirus.

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Minister Kamal Rani Varun, who was receiving treatment for coronavirus for a fortnight, succumbed due to coronavirus infection in Lucknow. The Minister for Technical Education died at 9.30 am in Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow.