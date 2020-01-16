Situation peaceful in Telangana's Bhainsa town after clash, 61 detained so far

The police has registered 13 cases so far, and said that arrests would be made during the course of investigation.

news Violence

The situation in Bhainsa town of Nirmal district in Telangana remained peaceful and under control on Wednesday even as the police said that 61 people have been detained so far, in connection with the violence between two communities, that left 19 people injured in the town.

A trivial issue took a violent turn when members belonging to two different communities clashed late in the night on January 12, leaving the 19 people, including eight police officials, injured.

"The situation is peaceful and under control. Things are getting normal and shops are open," a senior police official told PTI over phone.

The police has registered 13 cases so far, the official added. More arrests would be made during the course of investigation, he said.

Apart from police personnel, Rapid Action Force (RAF) was conducting patrolling in the town, he said adding prohibitory orders, imposed under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code banning assembly of more than five people, were on.

Clashes broke out in the town over a petty matter of some people riding motorcycles by removing the silencers, late on Sunday night with members of two communities indulging in arguments, which escalated to assault, stone-pelting and arson and continued beyond midnight.

Some members of both sides again clashed by indulging in stone-pelting on Monday after which police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse them.

The clash broke out as some people were questioned by members of another community while they were making noise by removing silencers from their bikes, police earlier said.

A total of 14 houses was damaged and as many as 24 two-wheelers were fully burnt and one three-wheeler and one car were partially burnt.

Read:

Ground report: In Telangana's Bhainsa, uneasy calm prevails after clash

Telangana municipal polls: Election observer visits Bhainsa town after violence