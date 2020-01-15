Telangana municipal polls: Election observer visits Bhainsa town after violence

Municipal polls are scheduled to be held in the state on January 22.

news Polls

A day after violence broke out in Telangana's Bhainsa town, election observer for Nirmal and Adilabad districts, Shruti Ojha, visited the areas where stone pelting and arson took place.

Ojha assessed the scene on the ground ahead of the municipal polls, which is scheduled to be held in the state on January 22.

Clashes broke out in the town over a petty issue about some people riding motorcycles late on Sunday night, which led to an argument between members of two communities. The issue escalated and led to assault, stone-pelting and arson which continued beyond midnight.

Even though prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (bars assembly of more than 4 persons in public) was imposed in the town, some members of both sides clashed again, by indulging in stone-pelting on Monday. Forty people have been detained by the police so far.

Though the main areas of the town were recovering from the incident on Tuesday, several shops and hotels remained closed and a huge presence of police forces and Rapid Action Force (RAF) was seen on the streets.

Ojha was accompanied by District Superintedent of Police Shashidhar Raju and Adilabad SP Vishnu Warrier, besides several revenue officials. She instructed officials to take measures to ensure normalcy in the areas.

TNM was also present during the election officer's visit in the area. As the presence of locals was very less, the team travelled through colonies that were almost empty. Ojha interacted with a few men about the incident.

The RAF and other security forces conducted a march through the main roads in order to "restore confidence" among the locals.

Vegetable and grocery shops near the bus stand area were kept open till Tuesday evening.

A few Intermediate students, who arrived in Bhainsa to visit their homes for the Sankranti holidays said, "Nuisance by a few people led to this. Now, everyone is being blamed and our town has got a bad name."