Sitting Karnataka BJP minister Eshwarappa writes to Guv against CM Yediyurappa

In his letter to the Governor, Eshwarappa said he had communicated his issues to PM Modi and HM Amit Shah as well.

In a big political development in Karnataka, a sitting minister lodged a complaint against Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa with Governor Vajubhai Vala on Wednesday claiming undue interference by the CM in department matters to favour his kin. Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa, an aide-turned-rival within the BJP for Yediyurappa, in his detailed letter has claimed that the CM has violated multiple rules and procedures on more than one occasion in sanctioning department funds.

Eshwarappa in his complaint said that he had tried to address this matter internally with the CM regarding allocation of funds. But he said his complaints were not looked into. He requested the Governor to advice the CM to adopt a policy of “non-interference” in his discharge of constitutional responsibilities.

The complaint mentions that these “lapses” by the CM had been communicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah as well.

This letter comes at a time when Yediyurappa is already facing fire from within the Lingayat which he is thought to be the undisputed leader of.

Eshwarappa in his letter to the Governor said, “I am at pains, to bring to your kind notice, some of the recent actions of our Respected Chief Minister relating to my Department, which amounts to direct interference in the affairs of Ministers in-charge of Departments, in clear violation of Karnataka (Transaction of Business) Rules, 1977 and also against the established practices and procedures relating to the affairs of the State Administration.”

He went to quote several provisions of the Karnataka Government (Transaction of Business) Rules, 1977 to prove his point.

Coming to the point of alleged favouring of kin, Eshwarappa mentioned that President of Bengaluru Urban Zilla Panchayat is a close relative of the CM. He said while a list of proposed civil works in the ZP was due for clearance as per procedure, the CM sanctioned those plans in violation of Panchayati Raj Act and Karnataka (Transaction of Business) Rules, 1977.

He said, “It is highly unfortunate that the Hon’ble Chief Minister knowingly issued such orders ignoring the Minister-in-charge of the department. If this trend continues in future - bypassing the Minister and violating the rules, I do not know where I stand as a Minister-in-charge of the Department."

He further said the CM had sanctioned funds under HoA 5054 to the tune of Rs 774 crore under RDPR department without consulting him. Another Rs 460 crore worth of works were sanctioned by the CM without consulting him by putting pressure on the Principal Secretary, he said.