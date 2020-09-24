Singer SPB's health deteriorates, hospital says he's ‘extremely critical’

The singer has been in hospital since August 5.

In an unfortunate turn of events, the health of veteran playback singer and actor SP Balasubrahmanyam (SPB) has worsened. On Thursday, a press release from Chennai’s MGM hospital said that SPB, who has been under treatment since August 5, is extremely critical.

The press release said, “His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical. The team of experts at MGM Healthcare are closely monitoring his health condition,”

On September 22, his son, SP Charan, who has been giving regular updates about his father’s health, had posted on Instagram that the singer was recovering well and was eager to leave the hospital. “Dad continues the steady progress towards getting better,” he said, adding that the singer was still undergoing treatment.

On September 7, Charan announced that SPB had tested negative for the coronavirus. The 74-year-old even celebrated his wedding anniversary at the hospital over that weekend. Even so, Charan had added that his father’s lungs still needed to improve.

SP Charan’s frequent updates have been eagerly awaited by fans and the film industry alike. He had earlier updated that SPB was listening to music at the hospital and was showing progress. The film industry had also come together, asking fans to play the singer’s songs and pray for his speedy recovery.

Towards the end of August, SPB was said to be stable though he was on ventilator support and on ECMO. “His current clinical condition is stable. He is conscious, responsive and participating in passive physiotherapy. He continues to be closely monitored by our multidisciplinary clinical team,” was the update on August 28.

The singer was admitted to the hospital on August 5 where he tested positive for coronavirus. He had posted a video on his official Facebook page, informing his fans about his COVID-19 test and assuring them that he is in good hands amid friends, family and able medical personnel including doctors and support staff.