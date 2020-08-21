Singer SPB continues to be critical, vitals being monitored: Chennai hospital

The veteran singer was admitted to a private hospital in the city on August 5 after he was confirmed of having COVID-19 with mild symptoms.

Veteran playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (SPB) continues to be critical at the private hospital where he was admitted earlier in August, as per the latest health bulletin released by the hospital.

According to the bulletin released by MGM Healthcare hospitals at 8.30 pm on Thursday, the singer continues to be ‘critical on Ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)’. Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), is a technique in which the blood is purified outside of the human body. The blood is pumped outside the body to a machine that removes carbon dioxide and replaces it with oxygen. The oxygenated blood is then sent back to the body.

Signed by Dr Anuradha Baskaran, Assistant Director- Medical Services of the hospital, the bulletin added, “Our multidisciplinary team of clinicians have been actively collaborating with national and international experts, and continue to closely monitor his vital parameters.”

Updating SPB’s fans through his Instagram account, the singer’s son SPB Charan said that there has not been much development in his father’s health. “We are keeping the hope alive, the faith alive. We are confident that all the prayers that are being showered upon him and his family is going to help him recover as early as possible,” he said. He also expressed his thanks and gratitude to the film and music industry across the country for the mass prayers in favour of his father.

The 74-year-old singer was admitted to the hospital on August 5 after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus with mild symptoms. In a video he uploaded to his official Facebook page, SPB said that he had chest congestion and hence gave his swab for COVID-19 testing. He added that he was in the hospital and was being taken care of well, by the doctors and the staff there. However, his health took a turn for the worse last week and he has been critical ever since.

Celebrities and noted personalities from across the country have since wished him a speedy recovery, including superstar Rajinikanth and music composer Ilaiyaraaja. Rajinikanth wished SPB on Twitter saying, "Get well soon dear Balu". He also posted a video praising SPB’s work. "SP Balasubrahmanyam sang in several languages for more than 50 years and brought joy to crores of people through his pleasant voice," Rajinikanth added. Ilaiyaraaja, whose collaborations with SPB border on the legendary, posted a video last week in which he said, “Rise and come back soon, Balu.”