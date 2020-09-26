Singer SPB to be laid to rest with full police honours on Saturday

The singer’s mortal remains have been kept at his farmhouse in Thamaraipakkam for the public to pay their respects.

news SPB

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam will be laid to rest on Saturday with full police honours. The singer, music composer and actor SP Balasubrahmanyam, fondly called as SPB, breathed his last after he suffered a cardiac arrest at 1.04 pm on Friday.

The singer’s mortal remains have been kept at his farmhouse in Thamaraipakkam for the public to pay their respects, with people being let inside in small numbers to prevent crowding. At 11 am, the body will be taken to a nearby burial ground.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday said that the legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam will be laid to rest with full police honours.

The Chief Minister said that the singer holds a place in the hearts of the people not only from Tamil Nadu but across the nation.

In a condolence note, the Chief Minister remembered the songs sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam for the two former chief ministers from AIADMK, MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. He said, “I am saddened by hearing about the demise of SP Balasubrahmanyam. He was the gift of god for this 20th century. He held a very important place in the heart of former late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran (MGR) who waited for SPB to sing the well known ‘Aayiram Nilave Vaa’.”

The Chief Minister also recalled the song sung by SPB for the late former Chief Minister K Jayalalithaa. He said, “The song sung for Amma (Jayalalithaa) “Thanga tharagaiye varuga varuga, Tamil mannin devathaye varuga varuga” has remained with us and will continue to resonate within us forever. The song will hold a special place in party’s history.”

On August 5, the singer was admitted to MGM Healthcare after he tested positive for coronavirus. From the hospital, SPB posted a video saying that he has mild chest congestion and he will recover soon. However, there was a sudden deterioration in the singer’s health on August 14.

He slowly started recovering from COVID pneumonia and tested negative for the novel coronavirus virus on September 4. However, his health once again deteriorated on Thursday and he passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest at 1.04 pm on Friday.