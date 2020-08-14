Singer SPB critical, on life support over COVID-19

He is currently under observation by the team of experts from critical care.

Popular playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who was diagnosed with COVID-19, has suffered a setback in his health. According to a statement from MGM Healthcare where he is undergoing treatment for over a week, he is currently on life support and his condition is critical.

The hospital’s statement reads-

"There has been a setback in the health of Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM healthcare for symptoms of COVID since 5th August 2020. In a late night development on August 13, 2020 his condition has deteriorated. And based on the advice of the expert medical team attending to him, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and he is on life support and his condition remains critical.

He is currently under observation by the team and experts from critical care and his haemodynamic and clinical parameters are being closely monitored.”

SPB had announced on August 5 that he had contracted the coronavirus. The singer had begun treatment for the virus optimistically and even put out a video that he was likely to be discharged in a few days as he was only suffering from very mild symptoms. The singer, who has sung over 40,000 songs, had made a Facebook Live to announce his health status.