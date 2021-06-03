Singer Shreya Ghoshal names newborn son, shares first family pic

Popular playback singer Shreya Ghoshal and her husband Shiladithya welcomed their first child on May 22 this year.

Flix Entertainment

Wishes and love poured in from all quarters after singer Shreya Ghoshal shared the photo of her newborn son and revealed his name, Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya, on Wednesday. Playback singer Shreya and her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya welcomed their first child on May 22. Sharing a photo featuring her along with her husband Shiladitya and their newborn, Devyaan, the singer wrote that his arrival had changed the couple’s lives forever and added that the baby has filled their hearts with uncontrollable and overwhelming love.

Introducing Devyaan Mukhopadhy aya, she wrote, “He arrived on 22nd May and changed our lives forever. In that first glimpse as he was born he filled our hearts with a kind of love only a mother & a father can feel for their child. Pure uncontrollable overwhelming love️. It is still feeling like a dream @shiladitya and I are so grateful for this beautiful gift of life."

Many celebrities commented below the post, welcoming Devyaan and extending their wishes to the couple. Actor Dia Mirza, who is also expecting her first child with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi, wished the baby a healthy life. "Be blessed little one. Shine your light in this beautiful world and carry your parents love in every moment of your long, healthy life!!! I can't wait to meet you,” Dia wrote. Singer Harshdeep Kaur, who had also welcomed her first child recently, wrote, "God bless you Devyaan. Welcome to this world! Hunar can't wait to sing and play with you."

Shreya and Shiladithya welcomed their first child on May 22. Sharing the news with fans, followers, family members and well wishes, Shreya said that the couple and their families are elated and feeling over the moon. Calling the couple’s first child a “little bundle of joy”, the playback singer wrote, “god has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It’s an emotion never felt before. @shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy."

Shreya got married to Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya in a traditional ceremony on February 5, 2015. Shreya is the recipient of four National Awards under the category of Best Playback Singer.