Popular playback singer Shreya Ghoshal gives birth to baby boy

Shreya Ghoshal had announced the news about her pregnancy with followers on social media earlier on March 04 this year.

Popular playback singer Shreya Ghoshal took to social media on Saturday to share with followers that she has given birth to a baby boy on Saturday. Shreya stated that both she and her husband, as well as their families are feeling over the moon. She revealed that this is an emotion she has never felt before and extended her gratitude to the countless blessings that came their way. Calling the couple’s first child a “little bundle of joy”, the acclaimed singer wrote on Instagram, “God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It’s an emotion never felt before. @shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy.”

Many from the music fraternity congratulated her in the comments section. “Many many congratulations. This is such a wonderful news . Hope you and the baby are doing well. Lots of love and congratulations from the Mohan & Pandya family @shreyaghoshal @shiladitya @soumghoshal Nana Nani Dada Dadi,” singer Neeti Mohan wrote, while singer Raj Pandit commented, “@shreyaghoshal Yayyy congratulationsss! Wish you all love and good health! @shiladitya.” Singer-composer Shekhar Ravjiani too extended his wishes and said, “Congratulations!!! Big love.”

Shreya has been regularly sharing updates about her pregnancy with followers on social media. She first announced her pregnancy on March 4 by posting an image where she is seen cradling her baby bump. “ “Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives,” shreya wrote announcing the happy news with fans. Her husband, entrepreneur Shiladitya shared the same image on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Cannot wait to cherish this bundle of excitement coming up in our lives and a whole new experience to share with @shreyaghoshal.”

Shreya tied the knot with Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya in a traditional ceremony on February 5, 2015. Shreya has bagged the National Award as the Best Playback Singer four times.