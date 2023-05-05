Singer Shakthishree Gopalan to debut as music director in Nayanthara starrer The Test

Maestro AR Rahman took to Twitter to announce Shakthishree’s debut as a music composer in the film on Thursday, May 4.

Flix Kollywood

Singer Shakthishree Gopalan will be the music composer in the upcoming sports drama The Test, starring Nayanthara, Madhavan, and Siddharth in the lead roles. The Test is the maiden directorial venture of S Sashikanth, founder of the YNOT Studios, which is also bankrolling the film. The announcement was made by Oscar winning music composer AR Rahman on Thursday, May 4. Taking to Twitter, AR Rahman tweeted a poster of the movie with the caption “Congratulations Shakthishree on turning music director with #theTest (sic).” This is Shakthishree’s debut as a music composer.

Reacting to the announcement, Shakthishree said, “This is just incredibly surreal. Infinite love & thanks to A R Rahman sir. Thrilled & honoured to be a part of #theTEST.” Congratulating Shakthishree on her debut, music composer Tenma said, “Great stuff da Shakthisree. Happy for you! All the best.” She collaborated with Tenma for the song Mannavane in the movie Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu.

This is just incredibly surreal.✨Infinite love & thanks to @ARRahman sir. Thrilled & honoured to be a part of #theTEST Biggest shout out & love to @sash041075 - thank you for roping me in on this journey.♥️Shout out to the team!@chakdyn @ActorMadhavan #Nayanthara #Siddharth https://t.co/ZZgiwlzHeF — Shakthisree Gopalan (@ShakthisreeG) May 4, 2023

Director Sashikanth also congratulated Shakthishree on her debut as a music composer. He said, “I'm proud to launch the super talented musician Shakthisree as a Music Director on my directorial debut #theTEST. Her voice as a singer has entertained all of us for well over a decade, now her voice as an artist will shine through her compositions for many decades to come!”

The motion poster for The Test was released on April 12 and featured graffiti of the lead actors. According to The New Indian Express, the film is expected to be released worldwide in the summer of 2024.

Shakthishree made her debut as a singer with the song ‘Nenjukulle’ in Kadal in 2013 for which AR Rahman composed music. Other notable songs in her career include ‘Naan Nee’ from Madras, ‘Imaye Imaye’ from Raja Rani, ‘Yaanji’ from Vikram Vedha. and her latest, ‘Aga Naga’ from Ponniyin Selvan-2.

Great stuff da @ShakthisreeG . Happy for you All the very best https://t.co/yVA3euFjRG — Tenma - டென்மா (@tenmamakesmusic) May 4, 2023