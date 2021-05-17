Singer Chinmayi enthralls on Spaces, fans demand she be given more film opportunities

Singer and voice artiste Chinmayi has been winning over hearts on Twitter with her marathon Spaces sessions. She has conducted two sessions that remind us why the singer is one of the most adored artists of her generation. In these sessions that lasted for over eight hours each, starting at 7 pm on May 17 and ending at 2.30 am, the singer sang over 100 songs. Spaces is a new feature introduced by Twitter for audio conversations.

Several listeners sent in requests not only for her original songs but also for those by other artists. Chinmayi took listeners on a musical journey spanning all south Indian languages and in addition to Hindi and Marathi.

Not only did she discuss music, but also her views on feminism, work place harassment and also shared a little on the kind of treatment she received from those in the industry following her sexual harassment allegations against lyricist Vairamuthu. Chinmayi played a phenomenal role by fronting the #MeToo movement in the south.

So moved by her energy and talent were the listeners that they trended #WeWantChinmayiBack on Twitter. Several fans pointed out that she did not deserve the treatment meted out to her by the industry and demanded that music directors show more respect towards the artiste.

Chinmayi was also encouraging donations from those who attended session to help fund education of school students. This isn’t the first time the singer has supported such a cause. Last year, during the lockdown, Chinmayi raised about Rs 1 crore by taking in song requests.

Here are some of the tweets that were being shared during Chinmayi's Spaces session on Sunday.

This woman is an angel. Noone deserves what she's been put through for all these years. It is painful and enraging to see people in power still keep her off work. It is a crime to be deprive us all of this beautiful voice and her music. #WeWantChinmayiBack @Chinmayi — vendakkz (@zreenidhi) May 16, 2021

What punniyam did we do in pona jenmam that @Chinmayi walks amongst us I'm in tears. Your loss, industry. Your loss. #WeWantChinmayiBack — Opinion Pakoda (@OpinionPakoda) May 16, 2021

6 hours 33 minutes.

138 songs.

3000 max listeners.

95% of song requests covered. @Chinmayi #ChinmayiConcertSpaces #WeWantChinmayiBack



Please contribute for the amazing spaces session.

Zelle and PayPal - chinmayi@gmail.com — Sreenivas || ஸ்ரீநிவாஸ் (@i_sreenivas) May 16, 2021

#WeWantChinmayiBack because it is absolutely unfair to confine this beautiful voice to one space. She has so much left to offer! — Varadhu Kutty #GetVaccinated (@KuttyVaradhu) May 16, 2021

Goooosebumps... omg!!! I could feel the arr music play in mind and her singing.

It's gave me goosebumps. #WeWantChinmayiBack #ChinmayiConcertSpaces @Chinmayi love you for this pic.twitter.com/LAd9Qkw31b — Puvan (@PuvanFox) May 16, 2021

Chinmayi tweeted her thanks for the response she received from fans.