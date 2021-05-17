Become a Member

Chinmayi wearing a floral saree Flowers in the foreground and a cell phone tower seen in the background
TNM Staff

Singer and voice artiste Chinmayi has been winning over hearts on Twitter with her marathon Spaces sessions. She has conducted two sessions that remind us why the singer is one of the most adored artists of her generation. In these sessions that lasted for over eight hours each, starting at 7 pm on May 17 and ending at 2.30 am, the singer sang over 100 songs. Spaces is a new feature introduced by Twitter for audio conversations.

Several listeners sent in requests not only for her original songs but also for those by other artists. Chinmayi took listeners on a musical journey spanning all south Indian languages and in addition to Hindi and Marathi.

Not only did she discuss music, but also her views on feminism, work place harassment and also shared a little on the kind of treatment she received from those in the industry following her sexual harassment allegations against lyricist Vairamuthu. Chinmayi played a phenomenal role by fronting the #MeToo movement in the south.

So moved by her energy and talent were the listeners that they trended #WeWantChinmayiBack on Twitter. Several fans pointed out that she did not deserve the treatment meted out to her by the industry and demanded that music directors show more respect towards the artiste.

Chinmayi was also encouraging donations from those who attended session to help fund education of school students. This isn’t the first time the singer has supported such a cause. Last year, during the lockdown, Chinmayi raised about Rs 1 crore by taking in song requests.

Read: 'There's a lot of kindness in the world': Chinmayi on raising Rs 1 cr through songs

Here are some of the tweets that were being shared during Chinmayi's Spaces session on Sunday. 

 

Chinmayi tweeted her thanks for the response she received from fans. 

