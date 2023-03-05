Singer Benny Dayal injured by drone at concert, asks artistes to be careful

In a video posted on Instagram, he gave tips to fellow artistes and drone camera operators.

news Entertainment

After singer Benny Dayal was struck by a drone camera during a live performance in Chennai, the singer took to Instagram with updates. In a video, he gave general tips to fellow artistes and drone camera operators about their usage. Benny sustained bruises at the back of his head and two fingers. A video of the singer being struck by the drone camera has gone viral on social media. In the video, Benny is seen singing when a drone camera that kept flying above his head hit him at the back of his head, following which the singer fell to the ground. The incident took place at a music concert at VIT Chennai, on the night of Friday, March 3.

Singer #BennyDayal is being hit by a drone while performing at #VIT , Chennai on Friday night @dt_next pic.twitter.com/1sz8cI5c8h — Raghu VP / ரகு வி பி / രഘു വി പി (@Raghuvp99) March 3, 2023

The same day Benny put out a video on Instagram asking other artistes to be careful during events and concerts. In the video, he said, "The drone fans hit and bruised the back of my head a little bit. Two of my fingers got completely bruised. I think I am going to recover from this much faster.” He further added that he wanted to state three things.

“One thing is that, from here on, all artistes should make sure that you have a clause in your technical writing that says that the drone cannot come close to any artiste while they are performing, because your movement and their movement cannot be coordinated unless you have a person who is specifically working on drones. Second thing, all colleges, companies, and event organizers, please get a certified drone operator because it's very dangerous. The person should be certified to operate a drone. And third, to most drone operators, I just want to tell you one thing. We are all artistes. We are just singing on stage. We are not Vijay or Ajay or Salman Khan or Prabhas of some action film. You don't have to do all these stunts. Just do a regular show. We just want the show to look nice. The drones shouldn't come so close and hurt the artistes,” he said.

Sharing the video, he also wrote, “Special announcement to all artist concerning PECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO ALL ARTIST CONCERNING DRONE OPERATORS. Kindly Listen! Thank you @vit.chennai @vibrancevit for having me over to perform. You all are amazing.”