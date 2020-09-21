Karate Kalyani eliminated from â€˜Bigg Bossâ€™ Telugu season 4

The comedian was evicted from the house after receiving the least votes last weekend.

Flix Entertainment

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is turning out to be interesting by the day even though the popular TV reality game show has only just begun. In the second week, actor and comedian Karate Kalyani was eliminated from the house. Director Surya Kiran was the first contestant to be eliminated from the show in the first week.

In the second week, nine contestants â€“ Abhijeet, Monal, Gangavva, Amma Rajasekhar, Sohail, Noel, Kalyani, Harika and Kumar Sai were nominated for the week in a task, and on Saturdayâ€™s special episode, host Nagarjuna dropped a bomb saying there will be a double elimination this week after announcing Karate Kalyaniâ€™s elimination.

On Sunday, Nagarjuna asked the housemates to decide which contestant will have a chance to stay in the house. Between Monal and Harika, the inmates picked Monal, resulting in Harika getting eliminated from the house. She was asked to pack her bags and come to the stage. After some tears and hugs, as Harika was waiting at the gate Nagarjuna gave a twist to the tale and said that Harika wasnâ€™t eliminated. He said that it was just a fake elimination and warned the housemates not to take eliminations lightly.

Karate Kalyani was evicted from the house after receiving the least votes last weekend. She had a negative image that she was creating a lot of misunderstanding in the house. Last week even Nagarjuna said that she was causing misunderstandings in the house and also reminded about her nagging.

Interacting with Nagarjuna after her elimination, Kalyani expressed her happiness over getting an opportunity to be a part of the show. Given that her eviction came out of self-nomination, she stated that she realised she was a misfit in the BB house. During the interaction, Kalyani was asked to rank the housemates. She ranked Harika, Amma Rajasekhar, Monal, Divi and Abhijeet in the top five positions and Sohail, Sujatha, Ariana Glory, Kumar Sai and Gangavva in the bottom five positions.

The fourth season of the show has gained huge popularity within a week of its launch as there have been many twists and turns. Two wild card entries and two evictions (Surya Kiran and Karate Kalyani) have already grabbed the attention of viewers.

This season recently recorded the highest TRP rating of 18.5, which is the highest among all the versions of the reality show available in different Indian languages. Nagarjuna has managed to beat the numbers of the last season, which in itself was a sensational success. The premiere episode was viewed by 40% of Hyderabadâ€™s population. The viewership of the premiere increased by 20% as compared to the previous season.

(Content provided by Digital Native)