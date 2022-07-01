Simbuâ€™s Pathu Thala to hit the big screens in December

The film is helmed by Obeli Krishna and also stars actors Priya Bhavani Shankar and Gautham Karthik in the lead.

Flix Kollywood

Director Obeli Krishna's much awaited action thriller Pathu Thala, featuring actors Silambarasan, Gautham Karthik and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead, will hit screens on December 14 this year. The makers of the film took to social media to make the announcement on Thursday, June 30. Studio Green, the production house producing the film, tweeted: "The power-packed Silambarasan TR and Gautham Karthik-starrer 'Pathu Thala' releasing worldwide in theatres on December 14th, 2022."

The film will also feature Kalaiyarasan and Teejay of Asuran fame, among others. The promotional videos and posters had opened to positive response. It featured Simbu as AGR, a don. Cinematography for the film is by Farook J Basha and music is by AR Rahman. The film is edited by National Award-winning editor Praveen KL. Pathu Thala is the Tamil remake of the Kannada movie Mufti, which starred popular Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar in the lead. The Kannada film hit the big screens on December 1, 2018.

A glimpse video from Pathu Thala was unveiled on February 3 this year, marking Silambarasanâ€™s birthday. The video features shots of Gautham Karthik, Simbu and Priya Bhavaniâ€™s characters. The project is bankrolled by Jayantilal Gada and KE Gnanavelraja under the banners of Studio Green and Pen Studios.

Simbu also has films like Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu and Corona Kumar in the pipeline. Helmed by Gautham Menon and produced by Ishari K Ganesh and Ashwin Kumar under the production banner of Vels Film International, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu also has music by award-winning composer AR Rahman. Actor Simbu, director Gautham Menon and music composer AR Rahman have teamed up for movies such as Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada. Billed as a comedy, Corona Kumar is helmed by director Gokul.

Simbu was recently seen in the hit political thriller Maanaadu, which was helmed by Venkat Prabhu. Based on the concept of time loop, the film also starred Kalyani Priyadarshan, Premgi and others in the lead.

(With IANS inputs)