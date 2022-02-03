Watch: Glimpse video from Pathu Thala unveiled on Simbuâ€™s birthday

Marking the occasion of Simbuâ€™s 39th birthday on February 3, the makers unveiled a glimpse video from his upcoming film â€˜Pathu Thala'.

Flix Kollywood

Marking the occasion of actor Silambarasan TRâ€™s birthday on February 3, the makers of his upcoming film Pathu Thala unveiled a new glimpse video. The close to 40 seconds video features close up shots of actors Gautham Karthik, Priya Bhavani and Simbu. The latter is likely to appear as a character who has political clout. The glimpse video does not give away a lot of details about the characterisation and plot line.

Helmed by filmmaker Obeli N Krishna, Pathu Thalaâ€™s cast includes actors Simbu, Gautham Karthik, Gautham Menon, Kalaiyarasan and Priya Bhavani, Shankar and Teejay Arunasalam, among others. The project is bankrolled by Jayantilal Gada and KE Gnanavelraja under the banners of Studio Green and Pen Studios. AR Rahman has been roped in as the music composer, while Praveen KL, who was also roped in for Maanaadu, is on board as the editor. Farook J Basha is handling cinematography.

Simbu also has films like Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu and Corona Kumar in the pipeline. Gautham Menon who is spearheading Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, announced on January 31 that the final schedule of the project is set to commence on Thursday, February 3. He also added that actor Siddhi Idnani will be playing the role of Paavai. She is likely to be paired opposite Simbu.

The movie was previously titled Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan.

Produced by Ishari K Ganesh and Ashwin Kumar under the production banner of Vels Film International, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu also has music by award-winning composer AR Rahman. Actor Simbu, director Gautham Vasudev Menon and music composer AR Rahman have teamed up for movies such as Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada.

Simbu will also be seen in the upcoming film Corona Kumar. Simbu was last seen in the political thriller Maanaadu which was helmed by director Venkat Prabhu. The making video of the film was released on January 3, marking Silambarasan or STRâ€™s birthday. Maanaadu is currently streaming on Sony Liv.

Watch the glimpse video of Pathu Thalai:

Watch the making video of Maanaadu: